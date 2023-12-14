The salaries of no fewer than 686 civil servants who failed to show up for verification following discrepancies in the IPPIS remain suspended

Legit.ng reports that this is according to the office of the head of the civil service of the federation

The move is part of ongoing efforts to streamline Nigeria’s payroll system and eliminate ghost workers

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria under the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has suspended the salaries of 686 civil servants.

Legit.ng reports that those affected were said to have unverified records on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Payments: FG directs reopening of verification portal

Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of civil service of the federation, disclosed this on Wednesday, December 13, via a statement by Mohammed Ahmed, the director of communication for her office.

The statement partly reads:

“The records of 59,201 civil servants, who participated fully in the verification exercise and had no discrepancies in their records were forwarded to the Office of the accountant general of the Federation for continuous payment of their salaries."

However, Yemi-Esan ordered for the verification portal to be reopened and invitation was reportedly extended for verification exercise for the the hundreds of civil servants whose salaries were suspended. This is to enable them to update their records online, Leadership newspaper reported.

This Day newspaper noted that Nigerian authorities said some of the officials had received their salaries to date, while others would be paid all their arrears this month (December).

