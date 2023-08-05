The Alex Otti-led Abia State government has confirmed that it would commence a clampdown on ghost workers starting from the local government on Monday, August 7.

As contained in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Joy Maduka, the exercise would enable Governor Otti's administration to bring all state, local government, parastatals, and state-owned tertiary institution workers, including pensioners, into one database.

The new verification initiative would help detect ghost workers and input all the state parastatals and ministries into one database. Photo Credit: Alex Otti

This will help forestall any irregularities in the administration of both human resources and payroll processes.

It was gathered that the verification exercise had started a week ago with online verification of state civil servants powered by Appmart Integrated Ltd.

The statement reads:

"The affected employees are staff of the Local Government Council in the 17 LGAs, staff of the Local Government Health Authority in the 17 LGAs, and staff of the Local Government Education Authority in the 17 LGAs.

"The employees are mandated to log in to the online verification portal www.abia.live and upload the following documents: (i) First School Leaving Certificate (ii) Letter of First Appointment/Notification of Appointment (iii) Confirmation of Apple (iv) Last Promotion (v) Evidence of Age [Birth Certificate/Age Declaration] (vi) All Academic Qualifications (vii) Evidence of change of name, where necessary.

"After which they are to print two (2) copies of the online particulars which are requested for the physical verification exercise on the scheduled dates."

