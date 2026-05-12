Kaduna cleric, Sani Abdulkadir , warns coup plotters that their plan would fail during Federal High Court testimony

, Abdulkadir insists funds received were solely for prayers, not coup involvement

Court orders joint trial-within-trial to assess defendants' statements and admissibility

FCT, Abuja - A northern Islamic cleric and defendant in the ongoing trial over an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that he warned those involved that their plan would fail.

The cleric, Sani Abdulkadir, made the disclosure in a video recording played during Monday’s proceedings at the Federal High Court, where six suspects are standing trial over alleged involvement in a coup attempt.

In an Abuja Federal High Court, cleric Sani Abdulkadir denies involvement in a coup plot, saying money he received was meant for prayers. Photo credit: @fattylincorn_01/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: UGC

Cleric admits receiving money for spiritual intervention

According to counter-insurgency analyst Zagazola Makama, Abdulkadir said he was approached through an intermediary to provide spiritual support for the alleged plot.

He explained that he had known the alleged ringleader, identified as Maaji, for less than a year and was contacted through a man named Sanda.

Sanda informed him that his “Oga” intended to stage a coup and needed prayers regarding its likely success.

Abdulkadir admitted receiving money, which he said was meant for prayers and charitable purposes, but insisted he did not support the alleged plan, Vanguard reported.

Warning allegedly issued to plotters during spiritual consultation

The cleric told the court that after carrying out the requested prayers, he cautioned the group that their mission would not succeed.

He said he warned them that the plan would fail because internal betrayal was inevitable.

He further disclosed that he told the suspects that two individuals would expose the operation, prompting them to request additional prayers to prevent such disclosures.

Arrest followed EFCC inquiry over financial transactions

Abdulkadir said he later learned of the arrests through media reports after Sanda informed him that Maaji had been unreachable for several days.

He explained that the funds he received were strictly for prayers and not connected to any coup activity.

According to him, his eventual arrest followed a visit to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after issues were raised regarding restrictions on his bank account.

He stated that he voluntarily responded to questions from investigators and denied any coercion or torture during interrogation, The Cable reported.

Defence and prosecution clash over statements

During the proceedings, the prosecution sought to tender statements made by all six defendants before investigative panels and military authorities.

However, defence counsel objected, arguing that the statements were not obtained in compliance with legal procedures, citing alleged violations of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

They also claimed that some statements were made under duress and raised concerns over inconsistencies between the video and written records.

One defence lawyer argued that separate trial-within-trial hearings should be conducted for each defendant due to the number of accused persons.

Court orders joint trial-within-trial proceedings

Prosecuting counsel opposed the objections, insisting that the court has discretion on how evidence is assessed and that separate proceedings were unnecessary.

In her ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered a single joint trial-within-trial to determine the voluntariness and admissibility of all contested statements.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to May 12 for continuation of the hearing.

Background to the case

The federal government had on April 22 arraigned six suspects over allegations of plotting a coup against President Tinubu’s administration.

They are facing a 13-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism, to which they all pleaded not guilty.

Among those charged are Mohammed Gana, a retired naval captain, Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, police inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Sani Abdulkadir.

A former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, was also mentioned in the charge but is currently said to be at large.

2 suspects admit knowledge of secret plot

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tension gripped proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday as video recordings of police interviews with defendants accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration were played in open court.

The recordings, tendered by the prosecution, featured statements from three of the six defendants standing trial over the alleged conspiracy.

Source: Legit.ng