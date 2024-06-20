No fewer than 1,618 civil servants have been found with illegal and counterfeit employment letters

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said thorough physical verification has helped in reducing the workforce

Yemi-Esan announced the deletion of civil servants with fake employment letters from the Integration Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS)

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has uncovered 1,618 civil servants with illegal and counterfeit employment letters over the past year.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said the affected civil servants have been deleted from the Integration Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

The civil servants with fake employment letters were deleted from IPPIS Photo credit: @NgCivilservice

Yemi-Esan made she said thorough physical verification has reduced the civil service workforce from over 100,000 to a verified count of 69,308 currently on the payroll.

As reported by The Nation, she made this known during a media parley to mark the 2024 Civil Service Week in Abuja on Wednesday, June 19.

She added that it cut across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

According to Yemi-Esan, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has been using welfare initiatives, such as low-interest housing schemes to reduce corrupt activities among civil servants.

The Head of Service said:

We endeavour to divert the attention of civil servants from engaging in corrupt practices by providing welfare packages like housing schemes with a single-digit interest rate.

“These welfare packages have helped to reduce the temptation for civil servants to engage in corruption.”

Yemi-Esan disclosed that civil servants who are outside the country without official permission and still on the payroll will be sacked after the ongoing verification is completed, Daily Trust reports.

