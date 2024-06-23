President Bola Tinubu has mandated that any civil servant discovered receiving government salaries while residing abroad must reimburse the funds

FCT, Abuja-President Bola Tinubu has instructed that any civil servant found receiving government salaries after relocating abroad must repay the funds.

Additionally, he ordered disciplinary action against the supervisors and department heads who facilitated this fraudulent activity during their tenure.

Tinubu issued these directives during an award ceremony hosted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) on Saturday, as part of the 2024 Civil Service Week celebrations, as reported by Premium Times.

The event also recognized exemplary civil servants from key ministries.

Representing the president at the ceremony, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume expressed President Tinubu's disappointment regarding the behaviour of ghost workers.

He said:

"During my recent trip to South Africa, I stayed updated on the week's events.

"I was particularly impressed by the information shared by the Head of the Civil Service regarding employees who had moved abroad but continued to receive salaries without officially resigning.

"It is encouraging to know that steps have been taken to tackle this problem, but it's important to ensure accountability and restitution for those responsible.

"The individuals involved must reimburse the funds they unlawfully obtained.

"In addition, their supervisors and department heads must face consequences for their role in facilitating and condoning the fraud."

Tinubu emphasized that the government would take necessary actions to ensure they were penalized and the funds returned to the government treasury.

The president acknowledged the difficulties within the civil service sector and reaffirmed his dedication to resolving them to enhance performance, Business Day reported

He said:

"Our administration recognizes the difficulties confronting the civil service.

"I want to assure you that we are dedicated to enhancing the welfare and advancement of all civil servants to ensure they perform at their best for the progress of our nation.

"Throughout the past year, I have offered full support to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to maintain the stability of the civil service.

"I have also backed the office in implementing comprehensive policies and reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and service delivery."

FG uncovers 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters

In another report, the federal government has uncovered 1,618 civil servants with illegal and counterfeit employment letters over the past year.

Legit.ng reported that the head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said the affected civil servants have been deleted from the Integration Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

