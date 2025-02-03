Reno Omokri has congratulated Nigerian music star Tems whose entry won the 'Best African Music Performance' category in the 2025 Grammy Awards

The socio-political commentator’s congratulatory message was contained in tweets on Monday, February 3, 2025

The ex-presidential aide on social media noted that Tems had been loyal to Nigeria and deserved her latest honour

Los Angeles, USA - Prominent social media personality, Reno Omokri, on Monday, February 3, 2025, hailed the feat achieved by singer Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems at the Grammy Awards.

Legit.ng has reported how Tems, 29, won the 67th Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance—a prestigious recognition that highlights her exceptional talent and contribution to the music industry.

Tems accepts the award for Best African Music Performance for "Love Me JeJe" onstage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater in the US. Photo credit: Leon Bennett

Grammy 2025: 'Tems a proud Nigerian' - Omokri

The awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA, on Sunday, February 2.

Tems emerged victorious in a fierce competition, beating out strong contenders with her love song 'Love Me Jeje'.

Reacting, Omokri wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Congratulations, Tems, and thank you for bringing the Best African Music Performance Grammy back to Nigeria. It is so delightful that a proud Nigerian who always speaks well of her country has achieved the rare honour of being a double Grammy winner. We are happy for and with you, Tems. If only others can learn from you, they may have their own Grammy to boast of."

In another post, Omokri posted a clip showing Tems singing and holding a Nigerian flag.

He commented:

"To win a Grammy as a Nigerian artiste, associate with a Nigerian flag, not the flag of a colonial oppressor!"

He added:

"When you praise the flag and image of your country, providence will raise your swag and visage to a Grammy!"

Legit.ng reports that Tems now has more Grammy awards than any other Nigerian artiste. The award on Sunday night, February 2, marks her second Grammy win.

In 2023, she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song ‘Wait For U’ with American hip-hop stars Future and Drake.

Read more on Tems:

Davido reacts to Tems' Grammy feat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, penned congratulatory messages to his colleagues, Tems and Chris Brown, over their wins at the 67th Grammy Award on Sunday, February 2.

In a message via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss, despite his loss, celebrated Tems and Brown.

Amid Davido's reaction, rival fans on X taunted the 32-year-old.

