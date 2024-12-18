Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems made it as the cover girl for top German publication Glamour Magazine

She spoke to the international media about how long it took her to integrate into the music industry actively

Captivating pictures from the exclusive studio sessions she had during the interview went viral online, gaining the attention of many

Fast-rising Nigerian artist Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, recently graced the cover of Germany's Glamour Magazine, looking hotter and stunning than usual.

The Born in the Wild crooner opened up about her early career experiences and revealed that she was pretty ignorant at the start.

Tems seen as cover girl for Glamour Magazine Germany. Credit: @temsbaby

Tems told Glamour Magazine Germany that it took her time to learn how to negotiate the music industry effectively. She said:

"I don't want to lie. I was very naïve at the beginning of my career – I just wanted to make good art. I had to learn how to navigate the music business in a healthy way."

Tems expressed gratitude to her management and family for their support. The singer added:

"I would say that it is both my management and my family that keep me grounded. Especially my family, my mother and my brother."

Photographs of the Afrobeats diva for the international publication saw her exhibit her Afrocentric style in different lovely attires.

See the pictures below:

Tems had described her rise to the global platform as a testimony. She made the revelation about her life while at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. She talked about how she started her life from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure internationally.

After her speech, she gave an electrifying performance with Wizkid.

She also stirred massive reactions online with her recent comments about marriage, winning the Grammys and the man who inspires most of her songs.

During her conversation with the music channel Shopping Sneakers, Tems opened up about a fantastic life experience.

She shared how she recently went to the Swiss embassy for a work visa. She was expecting to be asked several questions but wasn't, and instead, the officer pointed out her achievements.

Tems talks about marriage and man

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tems didn't give a direct response when asked if she plans to get married anytime soon.

She dragged her response, noting that her fans must wait and see. Tems also spoke about having a man in her life.

When she was asked who inspired most of her love songs, Tems said he didn't exist and lived in the cloud.

