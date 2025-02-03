“Huge Success,” Peter Obi Reacts as Tems Wins Grammy Award 2025
- Peter Obi has congratulated Nigerian music star Tems whose entry won the 'Best African Music Performance' category in the 2025 Grammy Awards
- The presidential hopeful’s congratulatory message was contained in a tweet on Monday, February 3, 2025
- The former Anambra state governor rejoiced with Nigeria's entertainment industry and other artists in the country who were nominated for different awards in their respective categories
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Los Angeles, USA - Presidential hopeful Peter Obi on Monday, February 3, 2025, hailed the feat achieved by singer Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems at the Grammy Awards.
Legit.ng had reported how Tems, 29, won the 67th Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance—a prestigious recognition that highlights her exceptional talent and contribution to the music industry.
Peter Obi happy for Tems
The awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA, on Sunday, February 2.
Tems emerged victorious in a fierce competition, beating out strong contenders with her love song 'Love Me Jeje'.
Reacting, Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"I am ever elated by the huge success Nigerian youths are making in various fields, especially in the entertainment sector.
"I like therefore to extend my hearty congratulations to our Nigerian Afrobeats star, Tems @temsbaby, who just secured her second Grammy Award with her win in the Best African Music Performance category."
He added:
"I also rejoice with Nigeria's entertainment industry and other Nigerian artists who were nominated for different awards in their respective categories.
"Undoubtedly, Nigeria remains home to the endless flow of talents who through their creative arts, continue to put the nation on the global map.
"I firmly remain committed to building a nation that fosters growth among the youths and helps them discover and harness their individual talents for national productivity."
Legit.ng reports that Tems now has more Grammy awards than any other Nigerian artiste. The award on Sunday night, February 2, marks her second Grammy win.
In 2023, she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song ‘Wait For U’ with American hip-hop stars Future and Drake.
Read more on Tems:
- Tems strikes poses as cover girl for Glamour magazine Germany, opens up on her early career days
- Tems, Tyla put rivalry aside, dance together at Lagos party, fans react: "this Is beautiful"
- Nigerian singer Tems leads Wizkid, Asake, others with best Afropop song of 2024
- Full list: Tyla defeats Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, others, wins Best Afrobeat, 2 other awards at MTV EMA
- Tems entertains teenage fan with cool music, exclaims as she hears his age: "the switch was swift"
Davido reacts to Tems' Grammy feat
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, penned congratulatory messages to his colleagues, Tems and Chris Brown, over their wins at the 67th Grammy Award on Sunday, February 2.
In a message via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss, despite his loss, celebrated Tems and Brown.
Amid Davido's reaction, rival fans on X taunted the 32-year-old.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.