“Huge Success,” Peter Obi Reacts as Tems Wins Grammy Award 2025
Nigeria

“Huge Success,” Peter Obi Reacts as Tems Wins Grammy Award 2025

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read
  • Peter Obi has congratulated Nigerian music star Tems whose entry won the 'Best African Music Performance' category in the 2025 Grammy Awards
  • The presidential hopeful’s congratulatory message was contained in a tweet on Monday, February 3, 2025
  • The former Anambra state governor rejoiced with Nigeria's entertainment industry and other artists in the country who were nominated for different awards in their respective categories

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Los Angeles, USA - Presidential hopeful Peter Obi on Monday, February 3, 2025, hailed the feat achieved by singer Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems at the Grammy Awards.

Legit.ng had reported how Tems, 29, won the 67th Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance—a prestigious recognition that highlights her exceptional talent and contribution to the music industry.

Peter Obi hails Tems over Grammy 2025 win
Peter Obi celebrated Tems' Grammy win. Photo credits: Patrick Meinhardt, Leon Bennett
Source: Getty Images

Peter Obi happy for Tems

The awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA, on Sunday, February 2.

Tems emerged victorious in a fierce competition, beating out strong contenders with her love song 'Love Me Jeje'.

Reacting, Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"I am ever elated by the huge success Nigerian youths are making in various fields, especially in the entertainment sector.
"I like therefore to extend my hearty congratulations to our Nigerian Afrobeats star, Tems @temsbaby, who just secured her second Grammy Award with her win in the Best African Music Performance category."

He added:

"I also rejoice with Nigeria's entertainment industry and other Nigerian artists who were nominated for different awards in their respective categories.
"Undoubtedly, Nigeria remains home to the endless flow of talents who through their creative arts, continue to put the nation on the global map.
"I firmly remain committed to building a nation that fosters growth among the youths and helps them discover and harness their individual talents for national productivity."

Legit.ng reports that Tems now has more Grammy awards than any other Nigerian artiste. The award on Sunday night, February 2, marks her second Grammy win.

In 2023, she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song ‘Wait For U’ with American hip-hop stars Future and Drake.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, penned congratulatory messages to his colleagues, Tems and Chris Brown, over their wins at the 67th Grammy Award on Sunday, February 2.

In a message via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss, despite his loss, celebrated Tems and Brown.

Amid Davido's reaction, rival fans on X taunted the 32-year-old.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot: