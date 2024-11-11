South African music crooner Tyla has again bagged wins in three categories at the just concluded MTV EMA

The singer beat Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr hands down to win the Best Afrobeats category while smashing others in Best African act

Tyla's win elicited several reactions in the media space as this will be the second time that she will be outshining Nigeria's Afrobeats' finest

Popular South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal, known as Tyla, beat a couple of Nigerian acts in the just concluded MTV European Music Awards, winning three categories.

At the 2024 MTV EMAs, Tyla took home the Best Afrobeats title after outshining her competitors Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, Diamond Platnumz, and TitoM & Yuppe to secure the Best African Act award.

Tyla defeats Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, and Others and wins Best Afrobeat and others. Credit: @tyla, @asakemusic, @burnaboygram

Altogether, Tyla clinched the Best Afrobeats Award, Best R&B Award, and Best African Act Award.

In a video from the event that has circulated the internet, Tyler took her sister along to the stage. During her acceptance speech, she appreciated Afrobeats for paving the way for her.

In her words:

"Thank you Afrobeats. It has opened many doors for African music."

Watch the video here:

See full winners list below:

Ariana Grande – “We can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – WINNER

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Charli xcx – “360”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LISA ft. Rosalía – “NEW WOMAN”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift — WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

LISA ft. Rosalía – “NEW WOMAN” — WINNER

Peso Pluma, Anitta – “BELLAKEO”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

BEST NEW

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone — WINNER

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

BEST POP

Ariana Grande — WINNER

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla – WINNER

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher – WINNER

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma — WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

BEST K-POP

Jimin — WINNER

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons — WINNER

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris – WINNER

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee

Eminem — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla — WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monét

BEST LIVE

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Travis Scott

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM — WINNER

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli xcx

Katy Perry

LISA – WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MTV EMA 2024 BEST REGIONAL ACT NOMINEES

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Asake

Ayra Starr

DBN Gogo

Diamond Platnumz

TitoM & Yuppe

Tyla

BEST ASIA ACT

BINI

ILLIT

Mahalini

MASDO

Sakurazaka46

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT

Confidence Man

CYRIL

Kylie Minogue

Sia

The Kid LAROI

Troye Sivan

BEST AUSTRIAN ACT

Bilderbuch

Christina Stürmer

Esther Graf

Money Boy

RAF Camora

Wanda

BEST BRASILIAN ACT

Jão

Luisa Sonza

Matuê

Pabllo Vittar

Pedro Sampaio

BEST CANADIAN ACT

AR Paisley

Kaytranada

Nelly Furtado

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

BEST CARIBBEAN ACT

Eladio Carrion

Luar la L

Myke Towers

YovngChimi

Young Miko

BEST DUTCH ACT

Claude

Jonna Fraser

Mr. Belt & Wezol

Roxy Dekker

Son Mieux

BEST FRENCH ACT

Aya Nakamura

Dadju & Tayc

GIMS

Pierre Garnier

Slimane

Vitaa

BEST GERMAN ACT

AYLIVA

K.I.Z

Luciano

Pashanim

Shirin David

BEST INDIA ACT

Armaan Malik

Chirag Todi

Dee MC & EPR

Hanumankind

Kamakshi Khanna

Mali

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Angelina Mango

Annalisa

Ghali

Mahmood

The Kolors

BEST ISRAELI ACT

Agam Buhbut

Anna Zak

Noa Kirel

Shahar Saul

Shahar Tavoch

BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT

Beele

Blessd

Kapo

Manuel Turizo

Sofia Castro

BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT

Danna

El Malilla

Gabito Ballesteros

Natanael Cano

YeriMua

BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT

Dillom

Emilia

Luck Ra

Maria Becerra

Trueno

BEST NORDIC ACT

Alesso

girl in red

Laufey

Swedish House Mafia

Zara Larsson

BEST POLISH ACT

Daria Zawiałow

Kacperczyk

Kwiat Jabłoni

Pro8l3m

Zalewski

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT

Bárbara Bandeira

Bárbara Tinoco

Dillaz

Ivandro

Slow J

BEST SPANISH ACT

Ana Mena

Belén Aguilera

Dani Fernández

Lola Indigo

Mikel Izal

BEST SWISS ACT

Benjamin Amaru

Faber

Nemo

Priya Ragu

Stress

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Central Cee

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Dua Lipa

Hozier

RAYE — WINNER

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Fans react to Tyla's win

Read some reactions below:

@rhemawrite47:

"Tyla is winning cause she has more international fans and deep down she don't deserve these awards anymore."

@joanne.camanag:

"She brought her sister in case her award was too heavy lol."

@thesamueltoki:

"I dont mean to sound rude or anything but why is it always tyla like whatever category she is in it's so predictable."

@jillroord_cuteness:

"So sweet she brought her sister up there! 🥰."

@ummm.___123:

"Tyla’s energy is so fake."

Davido roasted over Tyla's Grammy win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was dragged for allegedly making Tyla's Grammy Award win about Africa.

The singer congratulated Tyla on her win, saying it was a big deal for the continent, and was roasted by South Africans.

Mzansi corrected Davido, saying the Grammy was for South Africa, not the entire continent.

