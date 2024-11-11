FULL LIST: Tyla Defeats Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, Others, Wins Best Afrobeat, 2 Other Awards at MTV EMA
- South African music crooner Tyla has again bagged wins in three categories at the just concluded MTV EMA
- The singer beat Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr hands down to win the Best Afrobeats category while smashing others in Best African act
- Tyla's win elicited several reactions in the media space as this will be the second time that she will be outshining Nigeria's Afrobeats' finest
Popular South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal, known as Tyla, beat a couple of Nigerian acts in the just concluded MTV European Music Awards, winning three categories.
At the 2024 MTV EMAs, Tyla took home the Best Afrobeats title after outshining her competitors Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, Diamond Platnumz, and TitoM & Yuppe to secure the Best African Act award.
Altogether, Tyla clinched the Best Afrobeats Award, Best R&B Award, and Best African Act Award.
In a video from the event that has circulated the internet, Tyler took her sister along to the stage. During her acceptance speech, she appreciated Afrobeats for paving the way for her.
In her words:
"Thank you Afrobeats. It has opened many doors for African music."
See full winners list below:
Ariana Grande – “We can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – WINNER
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Charli xcx – “360”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
LISA ft. Rosalía – “NEW WOMAN”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – WINNER
BEST ARTIST
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift — WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
LISA ft. Rosalía – “NEW WOMAN” — WINNER
Peso Pluma, Anitta – “BELLAKEO”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
BEST NEW
Ayra Starr
Benson Boone — WINNER
Chappell Roan
LE SSERAFIM
Teddy Swims
The Last Dinner Party
Tyla
BEST POP
Ariana Grande — WINNER
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla – WINNER
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher – WINNER
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma — WINNER
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira
BEST K-POP
Jimin — WINNER
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
LISA
NewJeans
Stray Kids
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons — WINNER
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris – WINNER
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia
BEST HIP-HOP
Central Cee
Eminem — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla — WINNER
Usher
Victoria Monét
BEST LIVE
Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Travis Scott
BEST PUSH
Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM — WINNER
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli xcx
Katy Perry
LISA – WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
MTV EMA 2024 BEST REGIONAL ACT NOMINEES
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Asake
Ayra Starr
DBN Gogo
Diamond Platnumz
TitoM & Yuppe
Tyla
BEST ASIA ACT
BINI
ILLIT
Mahalini
MASDO
Sakurazaka46
BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT
Confidence Man
CYRIL
Kylie Minogue
Sia
The Kid LAROI
Troye Sivan
BEST AUSTRIAN ACT
Bilderbuch
Christina Stürmer
Esther Graf
Money Boy
RAF Camora
Wanda
BEST BRASILIAN ACT
Jão
Luisa Sonza
Matuê
Pabllo Vittar
Pedro Sampaio
BEST CANADIAN ACT
AR Paisley
Kaytranada
Nelly Furtado
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
BEST CARIBBEAN ACT
Eladio Carrion
Luar la L
Myke Towers
YovngChimi
Young Miko
BEST DUTCH ACT
Claude
Jonna Fraser
Mr. Belt & Wezol
Roxy Dekker
Son Mieux
BEST FRENCH ACT
Aya Nakamura
Dadju & Tayc
GIMS
Pierre Garnier
Slimane
Vitaa
BEST GERMAN ACT
AYLIVA
K.I.Z
Luciano
Pashanim
Shirin David
BEST INDIA ACT
Armaan Malik
Chirag Todi
Dee MC & EPR
Hanumankind
Kamakshi Khanna
Mali
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Angelina Mango
Annalisa
Ghali
Mahmood
The Kolors
BEST ISRAELI ACT
Agam Buhbut
Anna Zak
Noa Kirel
Shahar Saul
Shahar Tavoch
BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT
Beele
Blessd
Kapo
Manuel Turizo
Sofia Castro
BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT
Danna
El Malilla
Gabito Ballesteros
Natanael Cano
YeriMua
BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT
Dillom
Emilia
Luck Ra
Maria Becerra
Trueno
BEST NORDIC ACT
Alesso
girl in red
Laufey
Swedish House Mafia
Zara Larsson
BEST POLISH ACT
Daria Zawiałow
Kacperczyk
Kwiat Jabłoni
Pro8l3m
Zalewski
BEST PORTUGUESE ACT
Bárbara Bandeira
Bárbara Tinoco
Dillaz
Ivandro
Slow J
BEST SPANISH ACT
Ana Mena
Belén Aguilera
Dani Fernández
Lola Indigo
Mikel Izal
BEST SWISS ACT
Benjamin Amaru
Faber
Nemo
Priya Ragu
Stress
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Central Cee
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Dua Lipa
Hozier
RAYE — WINNER
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Fans react to Tyla's win
Read some reactions below:
@rhemawrite47:
"Tyla is winning cause she has more international fans and deep down she don't deserve these awards anymore."
@joanne.camanag:
"She brought her sister in case her award was too heavy lol."
@thesamueltoki:
"I dont mean to sound rude or anything but why is it always tyla like whatever category she is in it's so predictable."
@jillroord_cuteness:
"So sweet she brought her sister up there! 🥰."
@ummm.___123:
"Tyla’s energy is so fake."
Davido roasted over Tyla's Grammy win
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was dragged for allegedly making Tyla's Grammy Award win about Africa.
The singer congratulated Tyla on her win, saying it was a big deal for the continent, and was roasted by South Africans.
Mzansi corrected Davido, saying the Grammy was for South Africa, not the entire continent.
