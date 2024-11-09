Tems is one performer who gets the attention of her fans whenever she performs on stage and she did so in her latest show

The Me and U crooner was having fun during her performance and decided to concentrate on a young fan David

After she performed for David, she asked him his age, the number David mentioned left her in shock, and she responded in Yoruba

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, had her fans laughing after they watched her reaction to a fan's age.

Tems performs for a 19-year-old fan. Image credit: @temsbaby, @temsszn

Source: Instagram

The Grammy Award-winning artiste was having a good time as she performed for her fans at a show. She focused on a young fan David and entertained him with one of her songs in the video shared by @temsszn on X.

Fans of the Me and U crooner were feeling her vibes as she continued with her melodious song. After Tems was through with her performance, she asked David his age and he said he was 19-years-old.

At this point, the 29-year-old singer screamed and backed it with a Yoruba exclamation ('mo fo' which means she has backed out from her performance with David) which got the attention of netizens.

Some people noted that regardless of how widely traveled Tems was, her Yoruba character was obvious.

Watch Tems and her fan in the video below:

Reactions as Tems performs for 19-year-old fan

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tems' performance with a teenager below:

@Desmond35137438

"The switch to the Yoruba girl in her was swift."

@brendaloveth01:

"David too mumu you wey for lie say you be 40."

@0yinbra:

"His response restored Tems to her factory settings."

@wyk_wins:

"Finally I have met you Tems, my age mate."

@TemiOlabiyi:

"The Yoruba in her jumped out."

@highstarr01:

"Items it's my dream to do music with you someday... And I know it's gon come true."

@IrewoleSolomon:

"One of the realest people I've known in the industry."

Tems performs with John Legend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tems had begun her 'Born In The Wild' album tour in New York, and videos from her first event trended online.

The Afrobeats star lighted up her stage performance after she brought in American superstar John Legend to join her.

The two musicians thrilled the audience with their rendition of John's popular song Ordinary People.

