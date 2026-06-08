WAEC reverted to its traditional 48-hour examination material distribution schedule after a 24-hour delivery policy caused widespread delays

Candidates were forced to sit some examinations late into the evening after question papers arrived behind schedule at several centres nationwide

Three WAEC officials were killed in a road accident in Gombe State while transporting examination-related materials during the compressed delivery period

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has abandoned a recently introduced 24-hour distribution schedule for examination materials and returned to its long-standing 48-hour system following widespread disruptions during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The change follows days of delays that left candidates across several parts of Nigeria waiting hours for question papers, with some examinations taking place late in the evening.

WAEC returned to its traditional 48-hour examination material distribution system. Photo: WAEC

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The situation drew criticism from parents, school authorities and education stakeholders who questioned the impact of the disruptions on students' performance and welfare.

Sources familiar with the council's operations cited by Tribune said the traditional two-day distribution cycle had previously provided sufficient time for the secure movement of examination materials from printing facilities to designated custody points nationwide.

The arrangement also allowed officials to contend with transportation challenges and security concerns without operating under severe time pressure.

Why did WAEC reverse exam policy?

According to findings, the shorter delivery window was introduced as part of efforts to strengthen examination security and reduce the risk of question papers being compromised before scheduled test times.

The move followed concerns arising from examination leak incidents recorded in previous years.

However, officials with knowledge of the process said the compressed schedule proved difficult to implement across a country with vast distances and often challenging road conditions.

Delivery teams reportedly struggled to meet deadlines, leading to significant delays at numerous examination centres.

The resulting disruptions affected candidates sitting key subjects, with some examinations extending into late hours. The situation prompted renewed concerns about student concentration, safety and readiness during assessments.

Sources indicated that WAEC has now quietly reinstated the 48-hour distribution framework in a bid to improve coordination and ensure the smooth conduct of the remaining examinations.

Candidates at several examination centres experienced long waits after question papers arrived later than scheduled. Photo: Getty

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How did the Gombe tragedy unfold?

The policy reversal comes amid mourning within the council following the deaths of three officials in a road accident in Gombe State.

Eleshin Dennis Olayinka, Dan-Malam Add’ua Muhammed and Yusuf Umar Gwamna were killed while transporting examination-related materials along the Gombe-Yola Road. Reports indicated that their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision after an approaching trailer allegedly crossed into their lane.

The incident has reportedly affected staff morale, with some personnel expressing concerns about the risks associated with examination logistics under demanding timelines.

In a condolence message circulated internally, WAEC's Head of National Office, Dr Amos Dangut, paid tribute to the deceased officials.

“Their sudden and painful departure has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

“I pray that God will comfort their families and grant us all the strength, courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

FG introduces measures to tackle WAEC malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng