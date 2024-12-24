Tems and Tyla, who have been competing for several awards, were spotted together at a party in Lagos

Despite Tyla defeating Tems at an award, the duo showed no signs of rivalry; instead, they danced and had fun together

Social media users have reacted to the video of the singers dancing together, with many praising their friendship

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, and her South African colleague Tyla Laura Seethal, known as Tyla, were seen together last night, Wednesday, December 23, 2024.

In a video, the duo is seen dancing together to one of Tyla’s songs, “Shake ah,” at Obi's House in Lagos.

Tyla and Tems show off their dancing skills at Lagos party. Credit: @Tyla @Temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Tems was dressed in a long black gown, while Tyla wore a simple creamy outfit with a short skirt.

While the singers danced, loud cheers from others present at the party geared them up to continue their dancing moves.

This was one of the rare moments the duo would be seen together in a public gathering despite competing for several awards. In November 2024, Tyla defeated Tems at the MTV European Music Awards to win the ‘Best Afrobeats’ category.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Tems and Tyla video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users

@ndictmedia

Tems has all it takes, Tyla and Ayra Starr are just twins

@mayorzee7

Vibes Only

@BigSam009

Tems With God Bless Africa Vibe

@Tyrannical_song

And una dey ask why them dey come lagos

@Samdel_bams80

My two favorite.

@Toymax_27

No dulling moments

@GMbabuike

Beautiful

@_OlaofLagos

Glad there's no beef. Always assumed there way. Tems and condition

@thegraymethod_

The skin. The hair. The outfit

@NewDaveWhoDis1

All I see is Tems

Tyla defeats Tems, others AT 2024 BBMA

Legit.ng reported that the South African singer beat Tems at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards held December 12, 2024.

Other Nigerian artistes she defeated include Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu, Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor, and Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake.

Tyla became champion of the ‘Top Afrobeats Song" category with her song “Water”. Three of her songs were shortlisted, making her the artiste with the highest number of nominations.

