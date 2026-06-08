A Nigerian man who studied for his master's degree in data science in the United Kingdom shared his academic experience

The international student recalls scoring far above average in one of his examinations before the "wicked" lecturer subsequently reduced the grade

The graduate advised current international students to avoid using artificial intelligence tools for assignments and projects

A Nigerian man identified as Folowosele Adeboye has taken to social media to share a vital life lesson from his academic journey in the United Kingdom.

The UK graduate opened up about how a lecturer reduced his grade from a distinction level to a lower score, which he said the lecturer would have wished he repeated the course if he had his way.

A Nigerian man shares his experience after bagging his master's degree in the UK. Photo credit: @boye4christ2006/X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian shares experience studying in UK

Folowosele, who used the username @boye4christ2006 on X, explained that the incident happened during his Master of Science program in Data Science.

He noted that he took a practical open-book exam in a machine learning course where search engines were permitted but artificial intelligence tools were strictly banned.

According to his post, he strictly followed the instructions, cited all his sources, and initially scored 94%. However, the lecturer later updated the student portal and reduced the grade to 84%.

The student stated that the situation worsened when his final physical transcript arrived at his home address.

Folowosele wrote:

"Some months after, our results were updated on the student portal and I scored 94% on the exam..."

He added:

"Before I graduated on my student portal, I was seeing 84%, on my transcript: 70%. Even when the transcript was sent, 84% was still appearing on my portal. That was the only course I had 70% in my MSc. In all of my courses, I scored more than 80% during my MSc.

In my mind, I was like what a wicked lecturer? As he cut off 24 marks from my score, did it add any money to his account balance?

I knew he would have checked the AI contents of my work and if I was found guilty, he would have made me repeat the course."

He added that he chose to let the matter go and forgive the lecturer after consulting with older academics and friends in Nigeria.

Reactions as Nigerian shares experience with lecturer

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@Prince_dc21_ said:

"The most important thing is that you passed."

@Feranmiisrael9 said:

"I took my time to read it all. I'm very sure that the lecturer is from Nigeria."

@moodz_nett said:

"You could have appealed."

See his X post below:

Lady secures admission to 20 universities abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who received admission offers from 20 schools abroad shared her experience of why she could not travel.

Source: Legit.ng