A Nigerian lawyer has spoken out about how Nigerians can fall into trouble due to giveaways on social media

She shared some things that most people do not know about people who do giveaways on social media and why they must be careful

Many who came across the lawyer’s post shared their thoughts on her stance and their similar experiences

A Nigerian lawyer, Confidence Aribibia, has shared how people can get into trouble for participating in online giveaways.

She shared why people should be careful before sharing their bank account numbers online for giveaways.

Lawyer Shares How Dropping Bank Account Number For Giveaway on Social Media May Lead to Trouble

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, Confidence Aribibia noted that not all money was good money and one should be careful.

She said in the Facebook post:

“Before you drop your Account Number under that TikTok Giveaway, Read This! A B@ndit, internet fr@udster, or other suspected crimin@l goes live on TikTok and starts doing "giveaway."

"People rush to the comment section: "God bless you sir." "Please help me." "Here is my account number." A few minutes later, an alert enters your phone and you start celebrating. But have you stopped to ask yourself where that money is coming from?

"Many people see free money. Very few people think about the consequences. Today, the money enters your account and nothing happens. Tomorrow, security agencies may be investigating terr0rism financing, kidn@pping proceeds, money laundering, cybercrime, or other criminal activities.

"When investigators begin tracing financial transactions, they follow the money trail and if suspicious funds passed through your account, your account details may become part of the investigation. You may eventually prove that you knew nothing about the source of the funds.

"But before then, imagine the stress, questions, and scrutiny that could follow. Now think about this. What if, years later, you decide to travel abroad, apply for a visa, seek certain opportunities, or carry out important financial transactions, only to discover that issues connected to suspicious transactions are raising questions about your account history?

"What looked like "free money" today may become an explanation you are forced to give tomorrow. The truth is simple. Not every money is good money. Some money comes with risks that are far greater than the amount received. Before you drop your account number under that next social media giveaway, ask yourself: If security agencies invite me tomorrow and ask how I received this money, will I be comfortable explaining it?"

Reactions trail lawyer's advice on giveaway

Ogechukwu Prisca Ojukwu said:

I see such money sef from bandíts as blóód money. Ransóm money paid through tears and pain of the victim's family. God forbid that I partake in such.

Elizabeth Akpan said:

The way I see, na now I start school. Thank you my law teacher.

Umaru Zuma Shaw said:

Well explained for those that have conscience

Lawyer Shares How Dropping Bank Account Number For Giveaway on Social Media May Lead to Trouble

Source: Getty Images

Lawyer shares how to handle loan app harassment

A Nigerian lawyer, Confidence Aribibia, has shared how people can handle threats from loan apps, while sharing what most people do not know about such apps.

She stated what Nigerians could do when faced with threats and harassment from loan apps.

Source: Legit.ng