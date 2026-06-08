Premier League clubs such as Arsenal are set to benefit financially from the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA has introduced a compensation scheme that rewards clubs whose players participate not only in the tournament but also in the qualifiers

Clubs around the world will receive financial payments throughout the Mundial, which runs from June 11 to July 19

The highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off on June 11 and will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The opening match will see Mexico take on South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Interestingly, the fixture comes exactly 16 years after the two nations played out a memorable 1-1 draw in the opening game of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the World Cup trophy while speaking during the FIFA World Cup 2026 International Broadcast Center Grand Opening ceremony in Dallas, Texas. Photo by: Sam Hodde.

Source: Getty Images

While players, coaches and national teams will be the main focus of the tournament, clubs across the world, including Premier League sides, are also set to benefit financially, with FIFA providing compensation for players participating in both the World Cup and its qualification campaign.

Why will FIFA pay clubs at World Cup 2026?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said various clubs are entitled to the financial benefits generated by the body.

Infantino explained that the clubs became qualified to release their players to participate in the qualifiers and games proper. He said:

"Through the FIFA World Cup 2026 Club Benefits Programme, and thanks to the inclusion of all qualifying matches for the first time.

"More clubs than ever before will receive a share of the financial benefits generated by the FIFA World Cup, recognising their essential contribution to the success of international football."

How Much Will Clubs Earn From the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

World football governing body FIFA is set to distribute more than £265 million ($355 million) to clubs as compensation for releasing players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

According to Metro UK, £187 million ($249 million) has been allocated specifically for player participation during the tournament, while a further £75 million ($100 million) has been earmarked to compensate clubs whose players featured in the qualification campaign.

The remaining funds will be invested in initiatives aimed at supporting the development and welfare of club football worldwide.

FIFA is set to distribute more than £265 million ($355 million) to clubs during the World Cup 2026. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Under FIFA's compensation scheme, clubs will receive payments based on how far their players progress in the tournament.

Players eliminated during the group stage are expected to earn their clubs approximately £119,500 through the participation programme.

Meanwhile, players who reach and compete in the World Cup final could generate as much as £212,900 for their respective clubs, making the tournament a significant financial boost for teams across the globe.

Motsepe sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng earlier reported CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe wrote a letter to the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) ahead of the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

FSF published the letter, which was addressed to its President Abdoulaye Fall, on its website on June 7, 2026, days before the World Cup kick-off.

Source: Legit.ng