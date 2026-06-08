The Lagos Police Command has dismissed claims of an imminent school attack threat circulating online

The Command has stated that no verified intelligence supports reports of kidnapping threats in Lagos

Security operatives have been deployed across schools and key locations as preventive measures

The Lagos state Police Command has moved to calm rising concern over a reported threat notice allegedly pasted at a school. The notice had warned of a possible attack and kidnapping of schoolchildren.

Lagos police move to calm fears after viral school attack alert spreads across schools and communities in the state. Photo: LagosPoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Reacting in a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, June 8, the Lagos State Police Command said it had taken notice of the viral alert but found no evidence backing the claim.

According to the police, there is “presently no verified intelligence indicating any imminent threat of such an attack within Lagos State.”

The statement was aimed at reassuring parents, school authorities, and residents who had become anxious over the circulating notice.

Despite the absence of confirmed danger, the police said they were not treating the matter lightly. The statement noted that the Commissioner of Police had ordered an immediate review of the situation and directed a stronger security presence across schools and other sensitive locations.

It also read in part:

“The Command wishes to emphasise that Lagos State remains secure and that every lawful measure is being taken to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating or operating within the State.”

Police deploy officers, urge public vigilance

Security operatives have now been deployed to schools, strategic areas, and critical infrastructure across the state. The police said the move is preventive and meant to ensure public safety while investigations continue.

Residents were urged not to panic but to remain alert. The Command also encouraged the public to report any suspicious movement or activity to security agencies using the emergency lines provided.

“The Command will not tolerate any attempt by miscreants, bandits, kidnappers, or other criminal elements to threaten the peace and safety of residents,” the statement added.

Lagos schools on alert as police dismiss viral attack rumour and increase security presence across key areas

Source: Original

The police stressed that security is a shared responsibility and called for cooperation between the public and law enforcement to maintain safety across Lagos.

False bandit rumour triggers Lagos mob killing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos Police have linked a viral false alert about a bandit invasion to the killing of 24-year-old commercial motorcycle rider Kulaha Ayuba in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

The police said panic from unverified social media reports led youths to mistake the victim for a suspected bandit. It resulted in a mob attack that left him dead and his motorcycle stolen.

Authorities, however, confirmed that 15 suspects have been arrested.

Bandits raid Ondo, kidnap Pastor’s son

Previously, Legit.ng reported that armed men suspected to be bandits attacked the Igbosi area of Idogun in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state. A nine-year-old boy was abducted, and two houses were destroyed during the late-night raid.

Ondo State Police confirmed that a coordinated rescue operation has begun, with tactical teams and local security outfits deployed to track the kidnappers and secure the release of the abducted child.

Source: Legit.ng