Afrobeats superstar Davido has broken his silence following the end of the 67th Grammy awards

The DMW label boss who lost three nominations in 2024, sent a message to Nigerian singer Tems and international act Chris Brown

Davido made it to the 2025 Grammy nomination list via collaboration with Chris Brown on Sensational

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has penned congratulatory messages to his colleagues Temilade Openiyi aka Tems and Chris Brown over their wins at the 67th Grammy Award on Sunday, February 2.

Legit.ng recently reported that Tems won the Grammys' Best African Music Performance award, which she dedicated to God and her mother.

Rival fans taunt Davido. Credit: davido/gettyimages

Source: Instagram

The Love Me Jeje crooner beat the likes of Yemi Alade's Tomorrow, Asake's MMS, Chris Brown's Sensational feat Davido and Lojay, and Burna Boy's Higher to win the award.

While Chris Brown lost the Best African Music Performance to Tems, he, however, won the Best R&B Album for his '11:11′ album.

Davido congratulates Tems, Chris Brown

In a message via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss, despite his loss, celebrated Tems and Chris Brown.

"Congratulations to my one and only 🐐 ! @chrisbrown ! And to the Queen temsbaby we are proud of you," he wrote.

See Davido's tweet below:

Recall that Davido and his fans had high hope of him bagging his first Grammy award after he earned nominations for Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Global Album Performance in 2024.

The DMW label boss, however, failed to win any of his three nominations. He lost Best African Music category to Tyla, Best Global Music Performance to Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, and Best Global Album to Shakti.

Reactions trail Davido's message to Tems, Chris Brown

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as rival fans taunted the DMW label boss. Read the comments below:

folabi_dc said:

"He don exchange shaki instead of Grammy."

faczydc1 reacted:

"Na shaki he say he want, no be Grammy."

bennywins__ commented:

"So grammy pour spit for davido face."

aifypedro said:

"Delay is not denial 2:0."

7_gent reacted:

"Davido think say Grammy na fake life him go cry cry make him no worry."

ayodeji_00 said:

"Grammy no be shaki oo."

swizzysand said:

"If na to open mouth chop Ogbono soup , he sabi that one . Put shakri . But you no fit win Grammy."

dinga__boy wrote:

"Omo I don start to dey pity Davido I swear haba 😂 upon all this struggle toh make we talk truth e no sabi sing ohh😂 almost all e song na write dem dey write for him."

nwaosakwestephen_peter said:

"Davido don carry bad luck give Chris brown for sensation. Honestly speaking I Am not wiz or burna boy fan but davido no get the kind of talent and voice to win this prestigious award . Shame on 30 bingos."

Chioma feeds Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared a video of Chioma putting food in his mouth and petting him like a child.

In the viral clip, Chioma appeared to be feeding her man eba and draw soup while he told her the type of meat he wanted her to feed him from the plate.

Davido gave more clarity in the caption that accompanied the video. According to the singer, he had been sick. In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng