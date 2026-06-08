A video of Peller asking his father why he is a polygamous man has surfaced online as he introduced his lover to him

His father also advised him on the number of women he should marry in Jarvis’ presence, as she reacted to the conversation

Their exchange attracted attention online, with a few people commenting and warning Jarvis about her lover and his family

Peller has taken his lover, Jarvis, to meet his father after their proposal went viral online.

The streamer gave Jarvis a diamond ring and asked her to marry him, with footage of the proposal displayed on a billboard.

Reactions as Peller’s Dad advised him, his stance on polygamy trends. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, the content creator took his lover to meet his father in Ikorodu. During their conversation, Peller asked his father why he had married more than one wife.

In response, Peller's father explained that the women he married were among those who had prayed for him and supported him on his journey to success.

Peller's Father Advises Him on Polygamy

Moment Peller’s dad advises him about polygamy, Jarvis react. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, his father advised him not to marry more than one wife. According to him, although he is a polygamist, Peller should stick to having only one wife.

Jarvis appeared pleased with his response and even asked Peller's father to make a hand gesture to express her excitement over his advice.

However, Peller challenged his father, asking why he was encouraging him to marry only one wife when he himself had not led by example and was a polygamist.

Here is the X video below:

What fans said about Peller's video

Here are comments below:

@Bantic stated:

"This man believe this thing wey e talk so.The average Nigerian middle-aged and up the way they think is so funny and retarded."

@Jay square shared:

"It’s okay to advise your child not to repeat the same mistakes you made, but insisting that his stepmothers are praying for him is simply untrue."

@ Ayolaa 15 commented:

"So, you do not know what that man did there? He only saved Peller frm avoidable issue. Some tongues are razors and he just said that so he could appease them. He knows what he is doing."

@iamvicky_joker reacted:

"Joy wan wound the papa, Pikin wey he no train for uni come dey bless am chai."

@Pikja007 wrote:

"Which kind emotional blackmail be this? Na him mama take care of am. Beer parlour talk. For Naija, 99% of stepmothers dey look for a way to destroy you ni o. Only few are lucky with stepmothers."

@ceecee_official__ commented:

"Peller dey lie, him dad quiet for him Abi my son don dey craze, before he come code say na lamba, baba replied. Yes now."

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng