Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo resigns from APC, citing persistent disrespect and rejection within the party

Obasanjo criticises the consensus process, claims she was not consulted before Senator Adeola's nomination

Despite resignation, she expresses gratitude to Bola Tinubu and Ogun APC leaders for their support

Ogun state - Former Ogun Central senator and daughter of ex-President Obasanjo, Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a resignation letter dated Sunday, May 31 and addressed to the Ogun APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, the US-based epidemiologist said she had experienced persistent rejection and disrespect within the party.

Ex-President Obasanjo's Daughter Suddenly Dumps APC Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

"The treatment I have received since then has reflected a consistent pattern of rejection and disrespect. When disrespect is the only dish served, then one should leave the table. I am therefore leaving the APC table where I am not welcomed," she stated.

Ogun APC: Dispute over consensus process

Obasanjo recently sought the APC governorship ticket in Ogun State. She criticised the consensus arrangement that produced Senator Solomon Adeola as the party's candidate, arguing that it did not follow the party's guidelines, Punch reported.

According to her, she had agreed to support any candidate that emerged through a consensus process, but was not consulted before Adeola was announced.

"I agreed to support whichever candidate emerged through a consensus process, but I was not consulted before Senator Adeola was presented as the consensus candidate," she said.

She also alleged that some of her supporters were denied entry to the unveiling venue and intimidated, Vanguard reported.

Iyabo Obasanjo: Gratitude despite resignation

Despite the dispute, Obasanjo thanked Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC leaders in Ogun State for the support and courtesy shown to her during her time in the party.

She had returned to active politics earlier this year after rejoining the APC in Ifo Local Government Area and declaring interest in the Ogun governorship race.

Ogun APC announces preferred gov candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state has announced Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections following a statewide primary conducted across all 20 local government areas.

Adeola, who currently represents Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, emerged unopposed in a process party leaders described as peaceful, orderly and inclusive.

Source: Legit.ng