Nigerian singer Tems takes the top spot with her song "Love Me JeJe", a reimagined version of Seyi Sodimu's 1997 hit, showcasing her unique blend of hip-hop and Afrobeat

The list features artists from across Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, highlighting the genre's growing global resonance and influence on music trends

The top 40 list includes artists like Tyla, Ayra Starr, others who are pushing the boundaries of Afropop and contributing to the genre's evolution and popularity

13 Nigerian singers have made it to the top 40 Afropop songs of the year 2024 with their songs. Sitting comfortably on the top seat is Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, with her song 'Love Me Jeje.'

Following Tems closely is another Nigerian act, Rema, with his trendy and electrifying song 'Ozeba' released in 2024, sitting on the number two on the list. However, South African singer, Tyla, took over the third seat with her song 'Jump' featuring Gunna, Skillibeng - a combination of Afrobeats, dancehall, amapiano, and hip-hop. Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe 'Ayra Starr' became the third Nigerian on the top 40 list, making the top 10 with her song 'Lagos Love Story' of her album 'The Year I Turned 21.' Also on the list is Ololade Asake's ‘Active’ song featuring Travis Scott off his ‘Lungu Boy’ album on the 11th seat on the list. On the number 14th is music producer Sarz's ‘Happiness’ released in December 2023, making its way to 2024. The song featured Asake and Gunna. Another Nigerian Victony made it to the number 15 on the list with his love interest song ‘Risk’ off the ‘Stubborn’ album. Kizz Daniel with his “Twe Twe,” featuring Afropop music star Davido sat on the number 17 on the list. The song became popular on the streets of Nigeria and gained recognition globally. Music sensation Asa was named 22nd artiste on the list with the song ‘Odo’. The song was released this year. The lover-girl is known for her Afroppop song. Meanwhile, Odunsi’s “Leather Park & Bnyx, RESURRECT” gave the artiste the need to make it to number 24 on the list. Other Nigerian artistes who made the list include Afro star singer, Niniola with her song ‘Level’ on the number 25; 20-year-old Taves's ‘Folake’ made it to the number 27 on the list and followed by Tiwa Savage's ‘Forgiveness’ on the 28 seat on the list. BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce song ‘Ogechi (Remix)’ featuring Davido was listed 31st while Wizkid featuring Brent Faiyaz, ‘Piece of My Heart’ made it to number 36.

