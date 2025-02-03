The 66th Grammy Awards have finally come and gone but fans are still reeling from the excitement of the night's big wins

Wizkid and Bloody Civilian have been linked to the success of Bob Marley's One Love Winning a Grammy Award

Although neither of them will win individual Grammy plaques, the next steps to getting officially recognized have been revealed

Fans of Nigerian multi-award-winners Ayodeji Balogun and Emoseh Khamofu, aka Bloody Civilian, are excited about their success at the recently concluded 66th Grammy Awards show.

It has been reported that Wizkid and Bloody Civilian have been linked to Grammy success. Bob Marley: One Love—Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe) won Best Reggae Album at the 66th Grammy Awards. Both Nigerian artists contributed full songs to the project: Wizkid with One Love and Bloody Civilian with Natural Mystic.

Wizkid, Bloody Civilian lauded for Bob Marley's song One Love's Grammy success. Credit: @wizkidayo, @bloody_civ, @bobmarley

Source: Instagram

Although Wizkid and Bloody Civilian contributed significantly to the Grammy-winning album, they may not receive individual Grammy awards. According to the Best Reggae Album category rules, only main credited artists, producers, and engineers are eligible for a trophy.

Featured contributors like Wizkid and Bloody Civilian are not automatically recognized. However, they can apply for a Grammy Participation Certificate to acknowledge their role in the album's creation.

See the post below:

Recall that Samklef, a Nigerian music producer, dragged Davido over his song with YG Marley's grandson, Awuke. In a series of tweets on X, Samklef claimed that Davido was inspired to make a song with Bob Marley's grandson after he heard about him planning a feature with Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy.

Reactions to Bob Marley's One Love Grammy win

Read some reactions below:

@meetorishami:

"Strategic positioning really matters not big money and noise. Kudos to Wizkid."

@kwatwau:

"Win on top Bob Marley remix again… nothing Grammy huzzle never see 😂."

@jairoqushpappi:

"Wizzy did a good job on the song am not gonna lie his performance on that album is better than his latest album."

@official_akinwumi:

"Make Una no forget say na two songs Chris future Davido for that album way collect Grammy so him self no small, he don collect certificate for that."

@goodvibebycarson:

"Imagine this tall for nothing didn't compose the write up just like he did now when Chris was announced."

@bigidunlop:

"Lol d double standard is crazy so David wey Dey on Chris brown album nko ooo."

@topshot0312:

"Another proof that wiz is not just an afrobeat artist but a talented artist that can feature or sing any genre ❤️🦅."

@samuel_bobo1:

"30bgs wan give davido unknown Grammy from another place bcos of Chris brown album 😂😂. If na that, then WizKid too won."

Wizkid graces Bob Marley's One Love movie premiere

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wizkid was among the popular celebrities present at the premiere of the movie, Bob Marley: One Love, in London.

A video showed the moment Wizkid posed for a picture upon arrival, and another showed him with Hollywood star Idris Elba.

Amid the excitement that trailed Wizkid's presence at the event, some Nigerians were quick to point out his unusual look.

