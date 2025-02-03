The All Progressive Congress, the Nigerian ruling party, has sent a congratulatory message to singer Tems for her success at the global stage

The talented voice artist clinched a record second Grammy award in the category of the Best African Music Performance Award

Congratulations have been pouring in after her name was auspiciously announced in the event held in Los Angeles, United States

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has officially communicated its felicitations to the Nigerian music sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, after she clinched a top international award in the United States.

The Nigerian singer won the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th edition of Grammy Awards with her song titled Love Me Jeje, beating competition from compatriots like Davido, Asake and Wizkid.

Tems, with the win, became the first Nigerian to excel in the 2-year-old category of Best African Music Performance. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The album of the award-winning track, Born in the Wild, released in 2024, was also shortlisted for the highly competitive category of Best Global Music Album but the prize eventually went to Matt B and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for Alkebulan II.

In 2024, Tems became the first non-mixed Nigerian to lay hands on the highly prestigious prize after her track with Canadian singer Drake won the Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Previous winners with ancestry traceable to Nigeria, Sade Adu who won the Best New Artist category in 1986 and Cynthia Erivo, who bagged ‘Best Theatre Album’ in 2017, were British Nigerians.

Tems dedicated the award to her mother and God as she became the second winner of the category. Last year, the prize was taken home by South African sonorous singer Tyla, who carted the category with her melodious Water track.

APC congratulates singer Tems on Grammys award

The ruling party has taken to its official social media page to wish the globally acclaimed voice artist after she was handed the covetous prize in Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), APC wrote:

"Big congratulations to our homegirl, Tems @temsbaby, on winning the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category at the 67th Academy @RecordingAcad Grammy Awards for her song ‘Love Me JeJe’."

See the tweet below:

Davido reacts to Tems victory

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has penned congratulatory messages to his colleagues Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, and Chris Brown over their wins at the 67th Grammy Award on Sunday, February 2.

In a message via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss, despite his loss, celebrated Tems and Chris Brown.

"Congratulations to my one and only 🐐 ! @chrisbrown ! And to the Queen temsbaby we are proud of you," he wrote.

Chioma feeds Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared a video of Chioma putting food in his mouth and petting him like a child.

In the viral clip, Chioma appeared to be feeding her man eba and draw soup while he told her the type of meat he wanted her to feed him from the plate.

Davido gave more clarity in the caption that accompanied the video. According to the singer, he had been sick.

