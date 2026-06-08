

Source: UGC

Nobody wants to say it out loud. So we will.

Some of the most popular phone accessories brands in Nigeria, the Oraimos, the New Ages, the Romoss display stacked from floor to ceiling in every phone market across the country, are selling you the idea of quality without the substance of it. The packaging is nice. The marketing is loud. The price feels affordable. And three months later, you are back at the market buying the same thing again because the first one is already showing you who it really was.

Nigerians have normalised this cycle. Buy, break, replace, repeat. We have accepted it as the price of owning a smartphone in this country, the invisible tax you pay every few months in the name of accessories.

OH Mobility, a brand built and based right here in Ibadan, Nigeria, has decided that this cycle is not inevitable. And the more you look at what they have built compared to what the popular names have been offering, the harder it becomes to defend the popular names.

Walk into almost any phone accessories market in Lagos, Abuja, or Ibadan today. The shelves are stacked with familiar names. Oraimo. New Age. Romoss. Anker. Bright packaging. Promises of fast charging. Promises of long-lasting batteries. Promises of crystal clear audio. Then you get home. The cable that advertises fast charging slows down by month two because the internal wiring was never built to sustain repeated high current loads. The power bank that promised 10,000mAh delivers something closer to 6,000mAh to your phone after conversion losses because the internal components were chosen for price, not performance. The earbuds with the glossy case have one side that stops working before you have even memorised the Bluetooth pairing sequence. The brands responsible for this know exactly what they are doing. They are selling to a market that has been conditioned to expect replaceable products, and they are fulfilling that expectation with remarkable consistency.

OH Mobility looked at this market and made a different decision. They decided to build things that actually last. And the difference, once you see it, is not subtle.



Source: UGC

Let us be specific, because specifics are where the real story lives.

On cables, while Oraimo and New Age are still selling basic charging cables that serve a single device type, OH Mobility has a 3-in-1 USB Cable that charges Type C, Lightning, and Micro USB devices from the same unit. One cable for the entire household. Reinforced braided construction built for daily stress. And a 100W Type C to Type C cable for users who need laptop-level charging speed, which most brands selling in Nigerian markets are not even attempting.

The OH TurboCube 45W Smart Charging Adapter, with its integrated cable, is the kind of product that makes you realise how much ground the standard market is leaving uncovered. While Oraimo and New Age are still celebrating 18W as fast charging, OH Mobility is at 45W. That is not a minor upgrade. That is a different category of experience entirely.

On power banks, OH Mobility has ten, ten, different power bank products in their catalogue. From the OH PowerStick Mini that fits in your pocket with built-in cables already attached, to the OH Power Vault 50K at 50,000mAh with 65W output that charges laptops without breaking a sweat. The OH PowerPlay Neo even has wireless charging and 1,000 built-in games, because why should carrying a power bank be boring? Oraimo offers three or four products in this range and calls it variety. Romoss goes higher on capacity but stops there. OH Mobility covers everything in between and beyond.

The OH Auralis Pro wireless headset has Active Noise Cancellation, a 6-microphone array for clear calls, 30 hours of battery life, and professional audio driver quality. This is the product that proves OH Mobility is not just filling a catalogue. They are genuinely competing at the level where quality lives.

The OH NeoWatch has GPT AI voice assistant integration that lets users listen to music, answer calls, and view text and WhatsApp messages directly from the watch. It also has NFC, Bluetooth calling, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and a 7-day battery. That is not a budget watch pretending to be smart. That is a smart watch doing smart watch things.

Here is where the conversation shifts entirely. While Oraimo, New Age, and Romoss are fighting over cables and earbuds, OH Mobility has partnered with EcoFlow, one of the most respected portable energy companies in the world, to bring portable power stations to the Nigerian consumer.

The EcoFlow River 2 Pro and River 2 Max are not power banks. They are portable electricity systems. They run laptops, fans, medical devices, and lights. They recharge via solar panels. They produce zero noise and zero fumes. And OH Mobility is the brand making them available to everyday Nigerians through ohmobility.com.

When we have National grid issues, when the generator fuel runs out, when the deadline does not care what the grid has decided, OH Mobility has a product that keeps you running. That is not a marginal advantage. That is a completely different game.



Source: UGC

OH Mobility is not asking you to take their word for it. The catalogue is at ohmobility.com. The products have names, specifications, and prices you can evaluate for yourself. The brand has a retailer programme for businesses that want to stock products that will not embarrass them in front of customers.

They are Ibadan-built, Nigeria-focused, and they are building for every Nigerian who is tired of being sold things that break before they finish paying for them.

The controversy is not in what OH Mobility is saying about itself. It is in what their existence says about everything you have been accepting without question.

A new world of possibilities is available. It is just waiting for you to choose it.

Shop OH Mobility at ohmobility.com. Head office: 24 MKO Abiola Way, Ring Road, Ibadan. Branch: Oye Plaza, Iwo Road, Ibadan. Lagos: Off Fola Osibo Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Call +234 915 996 5657.

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Source: Legit.ng