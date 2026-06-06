Federal government approves five months' outstanding CATA payments to eligible university lecturers

Education minister confirms release of funds, reaffirming commitment to ASUU agreement implementation

Universities directed to promptly pay allowances and reimburse previous internal settlements

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has approved and released funds for the payment of five months' outstanding Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) to eligible lecturers in federal universities.

The move fulfils part of the commitments contained in the 2025 agreement between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

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Source: UGC

The development comes amid concerns raised by the union over delays in implementing aspects of the agreement reached earlier this year.

Education minister confirms payment

In a letter dated Thursday, June 4, and addressed to vice-chancellors of federal universities, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, confirmed the release of the funds.

According to the letter, referenced FME/IS/UNI/C.98/Vol.2/14, the payment was made in accordance with the provisions of the 2025 agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU.

Alausa stated that the disbursement reflects the government's commitment to fulfilling its obligations and improving the welfare of academic staff.

He said the release of the funds demonstrates the Federal Government's commitment to the effective implementation of the agreement and the welfare of university lecturers.

Universities directed to pay beneficiaries

The minister instructed vice-chancellors to ensure the prompt payment of all outstanding allowances to eligible lecturers and other academic staff.

He also directed institutions that had previously used internally generated revenue or other sources to settle the allowance from January 2026 to reimburse the relevant university accounts once the federal allocation is received.

Alausa further stressed the importance of complying with financial regulations and maintaining proper records of all payments and reimbursements.

The payment is expected to ease tensions between the government and ASUU as discussions continue on other outstanding issues affecting Nigeria's university sector.

Source: Legit.ng