FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, August 26, appointed Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the director-general (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ajayi replaces Yusuf Bichi, an appointee of former president Muhammadu Buhari who took over the mantle of leadership in 2018.

The presidency said Ajayi's appointment marks a key leadership change in Nigeria's primary domestic intelligence agency, which plays a critical role in national security and intelligence gathering.

As the new head of the DSS, Ajayi is expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the secret police's operations, focusing on enhancing internal security and addressing existing and emerging threats across the country.

President Tinubu expects that the new security chief will work professionally to reposition the intelligence agency for better output.

The Nigerian leader charged Ajayi to bring his experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Who is Adeola Ajayi? Legit.ng spotlights the new DSS boss.

1) Assistant DSS DG

The new DSS DG rose through the ranks to attain his current post of assistant DG of the service.

2) Former DSS boss at state level

Ajayi had—at various times—served as state director in Enugu, Rivers, Bauchi, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

