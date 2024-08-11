Nigerian security forces detained several Polish nationals, including six students and a lecturer

The Europeans were linked to the display of Russian flags during protests against economic hardship in Nigeria

The Polish foreign ministry said the detainees had not been taking part in protests but were merely taking photographs

FCT, Abuja - Poland has denied that its nationals who were arrested by security operatives in Kano state waved the Russian flag during the just-concluded protests against hunger in Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, August 11, the Polish foreign ministry denied the allegation.

Seven Polish citizens detained by authorities in Nigeria are reportedly students of Oriental Studies from the University of Warsaw along with one of their lecturers. Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

According to a Polish international news network, TVP World, the ministry said the six students and their lecturer did not participate in the protest but “merely took photos".

The students and their lecturer were reportedly on an exchange programme at the Bayero University, Kano.

The Poles were said to be students of African Studies at the Oriental Studies Faculty, University of Warsaw.

The University of Warsaw Press Officer, Anna Modzelewska, said getting the students released was the top priority of the institution.

Modzelewska said:

“Freeing the UW (University of Warsaw) students is our priority.

"We must do everything in our power for that to happen as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, through Jakub Wisniewski, its deputy foreign minister, the Polish government pleaded with Nigeria to release the detainees.

Russia flag-waving in Nigeria: Security expert reacts

Reacting to the development, Mucahid Durmaz, a senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence firm, said the scenes in northern Nigeria do not depict support for Russia.

According to the security expert, people are not just happy with the ruling government in Nigeria. He, however, noted that there was no ulterior motive.

Reuters quoted Durmaz as saying:

"It reflect discontent over the government's policies rather than showcasing support for a Russia-backed military government.”

DSS investigates 7 Polish nationals after arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS confirmed the probe of the seven Polish nationals concerning the flying of Russian flags in the northern part of Nigeria during the ongoing protests against hardship.

Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, addressed Joanna Tarnawska, the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, at a recent briefing with the diplomatic corps in Abuja.

