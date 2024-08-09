The State Security Service (SSS) has officially denied participating in the recent raid on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) headquarters

The State Security Service (SSS) has denied any involvement in the security raid on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) headquarters.

Recall that amid the 'End Bad Governance' protests, the NLC raised the alarm about the alleged invasion of its headquarters by armed security personnel.

The NLC in a tweet on its official handle on Thursday morning, August 8, said uniformed and mufti security agents "invaded the Labour House in their numbers".

The NLC further noted that some of the operatives were in plain clothes, leading the NLC to speculate that they might have been SSS agents.

The security forces allegedly "broke into" a section of the building and "ransacked books at the bookshop, carrying all the materials into their van and claiming that the materials were used to incite and organise" the ongoing anti-hardship protests.

In an official statement some minutes after raising the alarm on X, the NLC demanded the immediate withdrawal of the security men from the Labour House.

SSS denies raiding NLC HQ

Reacting to this development on its X handle, the SSS clarified that it did not conduct any operation at the NLC office in Abuja.

As reported by Premium Times, as of now, the police have not yet commented on the raid.

Hardship: Police arrest foreign sponsors of protests

In another development, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Kano state police command have arrested at least six Spanish nationals in connection with the ongoing protest against hunger and economic hardship.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Garba, said 76 others, including the tailor sewing Russian flags, have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the Police have arrested some of the protest sponsors who hoisted foreign flags and called for a change of government.

