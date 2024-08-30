JUST IN: Photos Emerge as Atiku Meets Nuhu Ribadu, Influential APC Senator in Abuja
FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, on Friday, August 30, met with Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA).
Legit.ng reports that both men—from Adamawa state— met at the Juma'at (Friday) prayer.
At the mosque, Atiku also met Senator Shehu Umar Buba, the federal lawmaker representing Bauchi South senatorial district.
AbdulRasheed Shehu, Atiku's special assistant on broadcast media, shared pictures of his principal exchanging pleasantries with the two key backers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
Check out the photos below:
Atiku hosts Prince Omoha Nduka
Earlier on Thursday, August 29, Atiku hosted a notable Nigerian investor, Prince Nduka Omoha, at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.
Legit.ng gathered that the meeting between the PDP chieftain and the entrepreneur was strictly business in nature.
Omoha tweeted via his known X handle on Friday, August 30:
"I had the honour of being hosted by H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, the former vice president of Nigeria @atiku for a profound discussion on the critical importance of investing in Nigeria’s younger generation and fostering leadership development.
"Our shared vision for an empowered and prosperous future, driven by a commitment to strategic partnerships and investment, serves as a powerful catalyst for transformative change.
"This meeting has reinforced our determination to collaborate on impactful projects that will not only pave the way for a brighter future but also significantly enhance the growth and stability of our nation’s economy."
2027: Kalu dumps southern candidacy, lists 5 reasons why Atiku is best choice to defeat APC, details emerge
Atiku meets El-Rufai, others in Abuja
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku welcomed the family of Kashim Imam.
The Imam family was led by former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to Atiku's Asokoro residence in Abuja as the delegation came to formally request the hand of the ex-vice-president's daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.
