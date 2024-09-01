The APC in Kano state has gotten stronger with the addition of several opposition members

The NNPP in the colossal northwest state suffered a depletion which Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a key leader of the party, would not be happy with

Barau Jibrin, the incumbent deputy senate president and a top leader of the APC in Kano state, welcomed the new members

Kano, Kano state - Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president, on Sunday, September 1, received defectors from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

The defectors were led by Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim Gogori, the leader of the Askarawan Kwankwasiyya in Dawakin Kudu local government area (LGA) and former chairman of Bagwai LGA.

Senator Barau received the NNPP members at his Abuja residence, according to a statement by Ismail Mudashir, his special adviser on media and publicity.

Mudashir said his principal thanked the defectors, pledging that they would be treated fairly in the APC.

Furthermore, the high-ranking federal lawmaker reiterated the commitment of the APC to address the challenges facing the country, urging all to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 'his efforts to return the country to the path of progress and prosperity'.

APC's Barau advises youths on innovativeness

Meanwhile, on Saturday, August 31, Barau received the leadership of the APC Twitter Eagle Forum at his Abuja residence.

Barau described the meeting as "a fruitful engagement".

According to him:

"We discussed the vital role of Nigerian youths in shaping the future of our great nation."

He urged the APC social media influencers to be champions of peace and drive innovation as they navigate the challenges facing Nigeria.

His words:

"Drawing from my early political experiences, I reminded them of the values and sacrifices of our patriotic leaders, such as the late Malam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.

"These leaders dedicated their lives to the development of Nigeria, and it is incumbent upon us to carry forward their legacy with integrity and commitment.

"I emphasised the importance of constructive political engagement, advising them to focus on promoting the achievements of our party rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric."

Kano: 500 APC members join NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state disclosed that he welcomed more than 500 decamped supporters of the APC to the NNPP.

The decampees hail from Ghari local government area (LGA).

Governor Yusuf who expressed his delight with the development, also revealed that he inspected an ongoing renovation of the Ghari College of Education and Preliminary Studies.

