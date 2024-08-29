Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi has officially assumed office as the new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Nigeria

He was welcomed by his predecessor, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, during a formal handover ceremony in Abuja

Ajayi emphasised unity, discipline, and a renewed focus on covert operations as he begins his tenure

The newly appointed Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi officially took over the reins of the agency on August 28, 2024.

The DG was warmly received by his predecessor, Yusuf Magaji Bichi at the DSS National Headquarters in Abuja.

DSS welcomes new DG. Photo credit: DSS Nigeria

Source: Twitter

In a formal handover ceremony, the former and current DGs reminisced about their past collaborations, emphasizing the mutual respect and admiration that have marked their professional relationship.

Both leaders addressed the Management and Staff of the Service, with Alhaji Bichi urging all personnel to extend their full cooperation to Mr. Ajayi in order to ensure his success in the challenging role ahead.

DSS DG assumes office

Ajayi, in his inaugural address, called for unity of purpose among the DSS staff, stressing the importance of discipline and professionalism in the execution of their duties.

He affirmed his commitment to working closely with relevant stakeholders to tackle the pressing economic, political, and security challenges facing Nigeria, with the ultimate goal of fostering peace and stability essential for the nation’s development.

The event was highlighted by the symbolic handing over of the Service flag and other insignias of office from Alhaji Bichi to Mr. Ajayi.

Following the ceremony, Ajayi embarked on a tour of the National Headquarters, visiting several sections where he encouraged staff members to remain vigilant, resourceful, and dedicated to the Service, as well as to Nigeria.

Notably, the new DGSS pledged to refocus the Service towards enhanced covert operations and indicated a potential shift towards a more studied silence on certain matters, a move likely to underscore the DSS's strategic approach in the months to come.

The handover ceremony was concluded with a briefing by the DSS Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who reiterated the agency’s commitment to national security under its new leadership.

DSS DG becomes 2nd security chief

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusuf Bichi, the director-general of the State Security Service (DSS), has announced his plans to resign from his position, effective Monday, August 26.

According to sources within the Yellow House, Bichi has already informed his close allies of his decision and will formally submit his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng