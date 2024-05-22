BREAKING: Tension as DSS, Police, Others Storm Cross River House of Assembly
- The commotion that happened in the Cross River state house of assembly when the speaker, Elvert Ayambem, was impeached, has attracted the attention of the DSS
- Legit.ng reports that the plenary on Wednesday, May 22, turned into a brawl as factions struggle for the possession of the mace
- 17 out of 25 members voted to impeach Ayambem on allegations of financial misappropriation
Calabar, Cross River state - Fierce-looking operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other security agents, have stormed the crisis-hit Cross River state assembly complex.
As reported by The Nation, this was after the impeachment of the assembly’s speaker, Elvert Anyambem, led to a brawl in the house.
Vanguard newspaper also noted the security agents' presence.
Ayambem, who represents Ikom II state constituency was impeached on Wednesday, May 22, by 17 house members over allegations of misappropriation of funds.
After impeaching him, the assembly's mace was forcefully taken away.
Cross River: Deposed speaker defiant
Meanwhile, Anyambem has insisted that he remains the speaker of the Cross River state house of assembly.
Matthew Okache, Anyambem's chief press secretary (CPS), in a statement, described what happened during Wednesday’s plenary as a “ridiculous charade with no constitutional basis.”
According to Channels Television, Anyambem said his impeachment is just a speculation.
The statement partly reads:
“To be clear, the speaker of the Cross River state house of assembly is without a doubt Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem, and that is the current position.
"What happened earlier today (Wednesday) during the plenary when Hon. Effiong Akarika, a member representing Calabar South 1, disrupted the session by inviting hoodlums to enter the chamber, is a ridiculous charade with no constitutional basis."
