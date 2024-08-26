BREAKING: Tinubu Changes Tactic, Appoints New DG for DSS, NIA, Profiles Emerge
- President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of new director generals for the DSS and the NIA on Monday, August 25
- Tinubu announced Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed and Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi for the NIA and DSS, respectively
- The development was disclosed in a statement from the presidency following the resignations of the former DGs of the two security agencies
Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS). Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed for the NIA and Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi for the DSS are the new appointees.
According to a statement from the presidency, Ambassador Mohammed brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having joined the NIA in 1995 and served in various capacities, including as Director and head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.
How many countries new NIA boss has served?
His illustrious career in foreign service has taken him to several countries, including North Korea, Pakistan, and Sudan, before he was posted to serve at the State House, Abuja.
On the other hand, Ajayi, the new Director-General of the DSS, has risen through the ranks to attain his current position. He has served as State Director in several states, including Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi, and was previously Assistant Director-General of the Service.
The new appointments follow the resignation of the previous heads of the NIA and DSS. President Tinubu expects the new security chiefs to work diligently to reposition the agencies for better results and to use their experience to tackle the country's security challenges.
Tinubu sends message to new NIA, DSS bosses
President Tinubu also charged the new appointees to enhance collaboration with sister agencies and work in alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to achieve their objectives. He has also thanked the outgoing Directors-General for their service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavours.
The appointments mark a new era in the country's intelligence landscape, and President Tinubu expects the new security chiefs to make a positive impact on addressing Nigeria's security challenges.
See the statement here:
