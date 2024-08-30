Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the sack of Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS)

The former federal lawmaker commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for replacing the sacked security chiefs on time

He said President Tinubu replacing the sacked security chiefs on time is the most commendable thing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for replacing the sacked Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu appointed Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed and Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi for the NIA and DSS, respectively.

Sani said the replacement is unlike in the past when it will take “till thy kingdom comes”. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The development was disclosed in a statement from the presidency following the resignations of the former DGs of the two security agencies on Monday, August 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sani said the manner and way President Tinubu replaced and appointed new bosses is very commended.

This was disclosed in a post shared via his X handle (formerly known on Twitter) @ShehuSani.

He said it would have taken “till thy kingdom comes” if it was during the previous administration to appoint a replacement.

Sani wrote:

“The most commendable thing about the sacking of these security chiefs is that they are automatically replaced. Unlike in the past when it will take “till thy kingdom comes”.

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints DSS, NIA DGs

Chima Echefule @Chimacoeche

Are they competent?

Can they end insecurity bandits, Boko haram, Fulani terrorists, unknown gunmen etc?

Owokoniran @OjuowoD

We have many people on the ground waiting for appointments no time to waste time sir

Neigga F World @Emma_Kanayo

Kini big deal in firing and hiring?

Has that solved any problem yet?

AJE @AJEH__

Are they competent to carry out the task ahead of them.

Big T 🌟@Bigtimi06

It is. Call it house cleaning or anything.

DSS reacts as Tinubu appoints new director general

Legit.ng earlier reported that DSS declared support for the newly appointed director general, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.

The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, commended Ajayi as a competent and versatile intelligence officer with decades of experience.

Afunanya said Ajayi comes into the new position with experience, capacity, and immense goodwill

Source: Legit.ng