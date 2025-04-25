Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has remanded a musician, Terry Alexander Ejeh, otherwise known as Terry Apala, in prison

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Popular musician, Terry Alexander Ejeh, otherwise known as Terry Apala, has been remanded in a Correctional Centre for alleged mutilation of the Naira notes.

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, gave the ruling on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement issued via its X handle @officialEFCC on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the musician on a one-count charge of mutilating the Naira notes.

“That you, TERRY ALEXANDER EJEH, on the 5th day of January 2025, at La Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing during a social event, tampered with Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by marching on the same and you thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.”

The anti-graft agency said Apala pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was read to him.

Reacting to Apala’s stand, the prosecution counsel, S.I. Suleiman, urged the court to remand the musician to a Correctional Centre.

Suleiman also prayed to the court for a trial date.

The defence counsel, Felix Nwabuda, prayed to the court for a short date for the hearing of the application.

Nwabuda also informed the court of a bail application dated April 23, 2025.

“Whilst praying the court for a short date for the hearing of the bail application, I will be craving the indulgence of the court to release the defendant to the defence.

“We undertake to produce him in court. He will not evade hearing. He came in from the United Kingdom on April 23, 2025; and on the invitation of the EFCC, he came on his own.”

The prosecution counsel, however, opposed the application, saying, “The application is alien and unheard of.”

Justice Aluko refused the application of the defence.

After listening to both counsels, Justice Aluko adjourned till May 5, 2025.

The judge also ordered the remand of the defendant in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application.

