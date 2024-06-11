Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned individuals and groups planning to stage protests on Wednesday, June 12 (Democracy Day), to desist from any violent action.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, June 11, and signed by Peter Afunanya, the secret police's spokesperson, the DSS said it has received intelligence on plans to incite violence and disrupt public order during the protests.

DSS has advised against violent protests during the June 12 Democracy Day commemoration in Nigeria

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on 12th June 2024. These protests are designed with sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day celebration.

“While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security. The determination by some non-state actors to incite mass disaffection through demonstrations that may turn violent will not be tolerated.

“Citizens are, therefore, called upon to resist any persuasions to be lawless or cause disorder and anarchy in the nation. Displeased persons are rather encouraged to appropriately channel their grievances through the right channels and procedures."

