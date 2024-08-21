Chinese company, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, took over offshore assets of the federal government of Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the company announced the release of one of the three presidential jets seized based on the order of a French court

Following former Governor Ibikunle Amosun's involvement in the controversial matter, an aviation stakeholder has asked the DSS to arrest him

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Olumide Ohunayo, the general secretary (GS) of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), has said Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of Ogun state, “should be with the DSS right”.

The DSS—Department of State Services—is the primary domestic intelligence agency of Nigeria.

Successive Ogun governors have been in the eye of the storm after a French court ordered Zhongshan Fucheng Limited to seize Nigeria’s presidential jets. Photo credit: Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with News Central TV on Wednesday, August 21, monitored by Legit.ng, Ohunayo said the seized presidential jets saga is a lesson for Nigeria “to tidy up our sense of agreement”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The aviation expert added that whether domestic or international, it is unethical to violate a consensus.

He said:

“Ibikunle Amosun should be with the DSS right now, rather than talking on the internet and responding to Professor Pat Utomi and others.”

Ohunayo continued:

“I think once again, we have thrown ourselves into the international fora as another country that does not stick to agreement. And when you don’t stick to agreement, you tend to drive investors away and embarrass yourself.

“No matter what effort you put in on the domestic front, your agreement must be sacrosanct. That has been a major problem in the aviation industry.”

Watch Ohunayo's interview below:

Seized jets: Amosun lambasts Chinese corporations

Meanwhile, Amosun described the Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co Limited, as an impostor.

Amosun asserted that the arbitration which has gained public attention in the past few days, is a "Chinese against Chinese dispute".

Legit.ng reports that although one of the three confiscated jets has been released to Nigeria, two others are still being withheld.

Seized jets: Gbenga Daniel fumes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a serving senator and former governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel, said his administration "is not in discussion" before the courts on the controversial joint venture agreement a Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co Limited, allegedly had with the state government.

Daniel denied the alleged "terms or proprietary" of the agreement for the establishment of the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone in the southwest state, adding that instead, he discussed "the termination of a management contract."

Source: Legit.ng