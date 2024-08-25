Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka.

Legit.ng reports that Soyinka is the regional editor of The Conversation Africa and a former staff of the BBC.

He was arrested at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Sunday morning, August 25, according to The Punch.

The newspaper said a distress message sent by one of Soyinka's friends showed that the journalist was picked up shortly after arriving from the United Kingdom (UK).

Per Premium Times, no reason was given for the arrest.

Soyinka is said to have been held incommunicado.

The message reads:

“Adejuwon Soyinka has been detained by officers of the Department of State Security at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The incident happened around 5.40 am on Sunday, the 25th of August, 2024, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

"Soyinka has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.”

When contacted, Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, said he was not aware of Soyinka’s arrest.

Seeming worsening press freedom in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is ranked 112th out of 180 countries in the latest World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders. It is known for the country's tough environment for journalists who face frequent arrests and prosecution.

At least 25 journalists have been prosecuted under the country's Cybercrime Act since it was introduced in 2015, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. They include eight detained under President Bola Tinubu.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng