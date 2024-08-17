Weeks after President Tinubu signed the N70,000 minimum wage bill into law, just a few state governors have established committees to implement it

Kano, Kwara, Borno, and Jigawa are among the states that have initiated these committees

Some states, like Osun and Delta, have yet to set up their committees but have expressed intentions to do so soon

Weeks after President Bola Tinubu signed the N70,000 new minimum wage bill into law, only a few state governors have set up implementation committees.

While others are yet to set up the implementation panels, two governors have expressed difficulties implementing the new national minimum wage of 70,000 naira, citing financial constraints and limited federal allocation.

Here is a list of governors who have set up the implementation panels:

Kano governor Abba Yusuf

The Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, has inaugurated a State Advisory Committee to plan the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

The committee was tasked with presenting practical recommendations for the state government's immediate implementation within three weeks.

The committee, chaired by the Special Adviser to the Governor on State Affairs, Usman Bala, will use data analysis and consider relevant factors to reach a sustainable minimum wage recommendation.

Kwara governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara state has also inaugurated the consequential adjustment committee on the N70,000 minimum wage.

AbdulRasaq charged the members with examining all the variables and designing an agreement that would protect workers’ interests.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday, August 2, via the Kwara state government X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @followKWSG.

Borno governor Babagana Zulum

The Borno state governor, Babagana Zuum, has inaugurated a committee to review and implement the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

This committee comprises the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), stakeholders, and state government officials.

Jigawa state governor Umar Namadi

The Jigawa state government has similarly established a committee to draft the formula for implementing the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage.

The commissioner for information, youth, sport, and culture, Hon. Sagir Musa, announced during a briefing on the state executive council meeting.

The committee is chaired by the Head of Service, Muhammad Dagacire, with the private personal secretary to the state governor, Garin Gabas, serving as the secretary.

Abia state governor Alex Otti

Under Governor Alex Otti, the Abia state government is working on plans to implement the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

The administration said it is collaborating with the NLC to finalise the payment details.

“A committee has already been set up. The government team, together with the Nigeria Labour Congress, is already working. We are not keeping quiet. We are already making progress,” he said.

Minimum wage updates in Ogun, Oyo, other states

Though Legit.ng could not find the details, The Punch reported that the Ogun and Ondo states have also set up the implementation panels.

The Oyo state commissioner for information, Dotun Oyelade, also said the state set up a committee a few months ago to advise the government.

Legit.ng gathers that the Osun state government, through its spokesperson Rasheed Olawale, announced that a committee will be established soon to implement the new minimum wage, reaffirming the governor's commitment to workers' welfare.

Similarly, the Delta state government plans to set up a committee for the new wage, as confirmed by the state's Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza.

