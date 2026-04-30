Gombe State Police Command reacted to viral claims alleging that the residence of factional ADC chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe was set on fire following a court judgment

The command reacted to social media reports suggesting an attack on Bala’s country home and described the information as false and misleading

Police leadership also reacted by urging residents to remain calm and disregard the circulating misinformation, assuring that security remains under control

The Gombe state police command has denied viral reports alleging that the residence of a factional African Democratic Congress (ADC) chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, was set on fire following a recent court judgment, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Police dismiss viral arson claims

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, said no such incident had been recorded anywhere in Gombe state.

He explained that the command had investigated the claim after it began circulating on social media, particularly on X, where it was alleged that an angry mob attacked Bala’s country home.

Was Factional ADC Chairman’s House Set on Fire After Court Verdict? Police Speak Out

Source: Twitter

“The command confirms that the report is false, as no such incident has been recorded anywhere in the state,” Abdullahi stated.

Social media reports debunked

The police further clarified that the viral claims were unfounded and urged the public to disregard them in their entirety.

According to the command, the misinformation had the potential to mislead the public and create unnecessary tension within the state.

Police reassure residents on security

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, called for calm, assuring residents that security agencies remain fully in control of the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, urges members of the public to disregard this misinformation and remain calm, as the Command remains committed to ensuring peace and security across Gombe State,” the statement read.

Call against spread of fake news

The command reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, while warning against the spread of unverified information on social media.

It urged residents to rely only on official channels for accurate updates, especially on sensitive security-related issues.

IGP told to resign

Previously, Legit.ng reported that top human rights group, Take It Back Movement (TIM), has condemned the public execution of a suspect by a police officer in Delta state and called for the immediate resignation of Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), over alleged repression of peaceful protesters.

Disu only formally assumed duty as the IGP in February 2026.

Source: Legit.ng