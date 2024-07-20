Following President Bola Tinubu’s agreement to increase the minimum wage to N70,000, some state governors have pledged to comply, including Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke

These governors have promised to prioritise workers’ welfare and implement measures to ensure the new minimum wage is paid

However, many other governors have yet to decide on the minimum wage, leaving the focus on compliance at the state level

Abuja, FCT - Following President Bola Tinubu’s agreement with organised labour to peg the new minimum wage to N70,000, the focus is now shifting to the state level regarding compliance.

So far, many governors have yet to decide on the minimum wage. However, a few have agreed to pay the new wage. Here is a list of them.

Governors Alia and Adeleke have promised to pay the new N70,000 minimum wage. Photo credits: @benuestategovt, @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Osun governor Adeleke promises to pay N70k

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke said his administration will not default on paying the approved N70,000 new national minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

Adeleke promised to prioritise the welfare of workers in the southwest state.

The state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, stated this on Friday, July 19.

N70k minimum wage: Benue governor Alia takes decision

Similarly, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has said his administration is ready to pay state workers the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

On Friday, the governor disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital.

He noted that his administration has blocked all the leakages and has implemented measures to make things function well.

Governor Uno of Akwa Ibom promises to pay N70k

The Akwa Ibom state government has also said it is willing and ready to pay the new minimum wage of N70,000.

Governor Umo Eno stated that the state government would abide by the agreement between organised labour and the federal government.

The Nation reported that the head of the state civil service, Effiong Essien, affirmed the governor’s position in Uyo.

Makinde: Paying N70k minimum wage won’t be too difficult

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has expressed confidence that implementing the federal government’s recently approved N70,000 minimum wage will not be too challenging.

On Friday, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor’s chief press secretary, disclosed this to the press.

Olanrewaju recalled that during the 2024 Workers Day celebration, the governor had pledged to pay whatever the national minimum wage would be.

He emphasised that the governor’s promise remains firm and noted that the state currently pays a minimum wage of N30,000 plus an N25,000 wage award, totalling N55,000 without any outstanding payments.

A report by Nation indicates that other governors said they would engage in further consultations before deciding on the new minimum wage.

Fubara speaks on paying N80k as minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara denied reports that he proposed a minimum wage of ₦80,000 for state and local government workers.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, issued a statement on the issue in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, July 19.

Chukwudi described the reports as “unverified claims” and “fake news” designed to create a wrong impression among the public and civil servants.

Source: Legit.ng