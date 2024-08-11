Global site navigation

Full List: 27 States, FCT Yet to Set Up N70,000 Minimum Wage Panels
Nigeria

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • At the moment, some states have delayed the implementation of the new national minimum wage
  • Interestingly, Lagos state is paying workers N77,000 while Edo is paying its workers N70,000 even before President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law
  • However, Plateau, Kebbi, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Delta and 21 other states have not set up committees to implement the approved N70,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Twenty-seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have yet to set up committees to implement the recently approved N70,000 minimum wage.

Full list of states yet to implement new minimum wage emerges
Governor Sanwo-Olu is paying Lagos workers over N70,000 while Governor Obaseki is paying Edo workers N70,000. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Source: Facebook

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the new minimum wage into law on July 29, 2024, after meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

Interestingly, some states have not implemented the recently approved wage, The Punch reported on Sunday, August 11.

However, seven other states have set up implementation committees but only Lagos and Edo states have started paying the minimum wage.

N70,000 minimum wage: States yet to implement payment

The states are;

  1. Plateau,
  2. Kebbi,
  3. Sokoto,
  4. Nasarawa,
  5. Bayelsa,
  6. Delta,
  7. Osun,
  8. Ekiti,
  9. Zamfara,
  10. Benue,
  11. Enugu,
  12. Taraba,
  13. Gombe,
  14. Kogi,
  16. Adamawa,
  17. Niger,
  18. Anambra,
  19. Imo,
  20. Ebonyi,
  21. Oyo,
  22. Akwa Ibom,
  23. Bauchi,
  24. Katsina,
  25. Kaduna,
  26. Cross River and
  27. Yobe.

7 states that have set up minimum wage panel

However, seven other states have set up implementation committees. Only Lagos and Edo claimed to have started paying the minimum wage.

The states are;

  1. Kano,
  2. Kwara,
  3. Ogun,
  4. Borno,
  5. Jigawa,
  6. Ondo, and
  7. Abia.

States that have started paying 70,000 minimum wage

Lagos and Edo

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Saturday, August 10, told The Punch that the state had been paying more than the minimum wage before it was passed into law.

He said:

“When you look at the minimum wage that was paid in Lagos before, the least state worker earned about N77,000. So, if they said the minimum wage is now N70,000, we have no problem with it at all because Lagos has been paying more than that, and we will continue to pay.”

The Edo State Government led by Governor Godwin Obaseki said it had started paying the minimum wage.

Meanwhile, Kwara, Kano, Borno state and Abia states have expressed readiness to pay the N70,000 minimum wage.

Kwara inaugurates committee on N70,000 minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq took steps to implement the N70,000 minimum wage in Kwara state.

AbdulRasaq has inaugurated the consequential adjustment committee to do the mathematics in implementing the new wage.

The governor explained that the committee is tasked to critically look at all the indices and arrive at workable consequential adjustments for all cadres of workers.

Source: Legit.ng

