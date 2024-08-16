Delta State Government has taken decision regarding the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Thursday, met with organsied labour leaders; the NLC and the TUC, to finalise moves on the implementation of the new minimum wage wage

Legit.ng reported that this came after civil servants threatened to cripple economic activities of states that refuse to pay workers N70,000, a month after Tinubu signed the wage bill into law

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has begun discussions with organised labour in the state on implementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's approved N70,000 new national minimum wage.

Minimum wage: Delta to pay workers N70,000

This is part of the resolutions adopted during the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, August 15.

As reported by Vanguard, the government said it would not pay less than the N70,000 prescribed by law, disclosing that it has directed the Secretary to the State Government Dr. Kingsley Emu and the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, to begin the talks with NLC.

As reported by TVC, the council also directed the ministry of agriculture and job creation office to develop programmes aimed at empowering the youths in Delta state.

The 5th Executive Council meeting, presided over by Governor Oborevwori, focused on alleviating people’s suffering as a result of the country’s current economic crisis.

For nearly fifty thousand governmental servants in the state, the adoption of the minimum wage will go a long way toward addressing some of their issues, which the state administration wants to achieve by first talking with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Minimum wage: 27 states yet to decide on N70,000 pay

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the new minimum wage into law on July 29, 2024, after meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Interestingly, The Punch on Sunday, August 11, reported that Plateau, Kebbi, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Delta and 21 other states have not set up committees to implement the approved N70,000 minimum wage.

However, seven other states have set up implementation committees but only Lagos and Edo states have started paying the N70,000 minimum wage.

Civil Servants threatens states over N70,000 minimum wage

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Civil Servants have threatened to shut down states when the governors refuse to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage.

The president of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Shehu Muhammed, said the workers will go after states not ready to implement the new minimum wage.

