Weeks after President Bola Tinubu signed the N70,000 new minimum wage bill into law, at least two state governors have expressed difficulties implementing the new national minimum wage of 70,000 naira, citing financial constraints and limited federal allocation.

While some have openly stated their inability to pay the increased wage, others have yet to make a decision. The Organised Private Sector has also expressed concerns about paying the new wage without support.

Gombe state governor Inuwa Yahaya

Gombe state governor Inuwa Yahaya has said his administration cannot afford the new national minimum wage of N70,000, citing limited federal allocation.

Yahaya, chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, told labour leaders and civil society groups at a meeting in Government House that implementing the increased wage package was impossible despite a recent rise in federal allocation following the removal of petrol subsidies.

The governor expressed doubts that many other states could pay the new wage, recalling that even implementing the previous N30,000 minimum wage was a struggle for state governments.

“I cannot pay the N70,000 minimum wage, and I suspect many other states are in the same predicament,” he said.

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule has announced that the state government will not implement the new N70,000 minimum wage until 2026, citing financial constraints.

Sule announced at a meeting with labour representatives at Government House, Lafia, where he initially promised to commence payment this month, including arrears for May, June, and July.

However, labour unions allegedly requested a delay to allow for the implementation of outstanding promotions, which the governor agreed to, estimating the cost at N200 million.

Sule explained that approving the promotions would require suspending the minimum wage implementation for up to two years, as the state's monthly allocation cannot accommodate the additional N1 billion needed for both the wage increase and promotions.

Kogi governor yet to decide on implementation

While Kogi state governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has not expressly stated that he cannot pay the N70,000 minimum wage, his administration has yet to take a concrete step.

According to The Punch, the Kogi state commissioner for finance, Ashiwaju Ashiru Idris, no date has been fixed for the state's implementation of the minimum wage.

The commissioner reportedly said he had no information about when the state would commence payment.

“We can't pay N70k minimum wage”: Private sector

Meanwhile, the OrOrganisedrivate Sector (OPS) has also said that members cannot pay the N70,000 national minimum wage without support.

OPS spokesperson and director general of the Nigeria EmEmployeEmployers'tativessociation (NECA), Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, made this statement while reacting to President TiTinubu'iTinubu'snnouncement of N70,000 as the new national minimum wage.

