Kano, Kano state

Kano, Kano state - Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, on Tuesday, July 30, inaugurated a state advisory committee on the new national minimum wage.

As reported by The Punch, the unveiling which took place at the Government House, was conducted by the deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, on behalf of his principal.

According to a statement by the deputy governor’s spokesman, Ibrahim Shuaibu, Governor Yusuf emphasised the committee’s responsibility to plan effectively for the newly-approved minimum wage of N70,000, and to present a practical recommendation for the state government’s immediate implementation.

Essence of implementation of new minimum wage

Furthermore, Governor Yusuf assured that the implementation of the new minimum wage 'would expand the development' of the state across all sectors.

The statement partly reads:

“The committee has been tasked with delivering results within three weeks. The Governor reminded the committee members that their selection was based on merit and urged them to deliver convincing results."

Per The New Telegraph, the newly-inaugurated chairman of the committee is the special adviser to the governor on state affairs, Usman Bala.

The commissioner of finance, Ibrahim Fagge; commissioner of planning and budget, Musa Shanono; and the commissioner for information and internal affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye; are also part of the committee.

Others are Baffa Gaya, Prof. Aliyu Isa Aliyu, Mustapha Nuraddeen Muhammad, Abdulkadir Abdussalam, Umar Muhammad Jalo, Salahudeen Habib Isa, Ibrahim Boyi, Ibrahim Muhammad Kabara, Yahaya Umar, and Hassan Salisu Kofar Mata.

