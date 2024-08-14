Hunger Protests: FG Arrests Politicians in Abuja, 3 Northern States Who Donated N4bn
- Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, has disclosed that the federal government arrested some politicians who funded the recently concluded nationwide protests with N4bn
- The NSA also disclosed that the politicians were arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina states for being parts of the larger sponsors of the protest
- Ribadu made the revelation while presenting during the first National Council of State meeting conveyed by President Bola Tinubu
The federal government has disclosed the arrest of some Nigerian politicians who contributed N4 billion to fund the recently concluded hunger protests across the country.
Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), made the disclosure during his presentation at the National Council of State meeting on Tuesday, Wednesday, August 13.
Ribadu presents reports on hunger protests
According to The Punch, Ribadu presented a report on ‘The Nationwide Protest As It Affects National Security’ at the event, which was held at the presidential villa in Abuja and attended by former Presidents, including Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan.
According to sources, the local politicians who were part of the large sponsors of the protests were traced to Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Katsina.
One of the sources's statement reads in part:
“They also found out that some political actors contributed N4bn to fund the protests.”
Tinubu conveys Council of State meeting
President Tinubu convened a Council of State meeting to discuss critical issues affecting the country, including the recent #EndBadGovernance protests, national security, economic challenges, and food security concerns.
The Council of State comprises high-ranking officials, including the President (Chairman), Vice President, former Presidents and Heads of State, former Chief Justices, Senate President, Speaker of the House, Attorney-General, Secretary to the Government, and all state governors, who gather to address and find solutions to the country's pressing problems.
Former heads General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) and General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) attended the meeting virtually.
