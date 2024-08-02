Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq has inaugurated the consequential adjustment committee on the N70,000 minimum wage in Kwara state.

AbdulRasaq charged the members to look at all the variables and design an agreement that caters for workers’ interests.

Governor Abdulrazaq said the minimum wage bill involves working out the maths of how it affect senior workers Photo credit: @followKWSG

This was contained in a statement issued via Kwara state government X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @followKWSG on Friday, August 2.

“The setting up of this committee sets out the process for the implementation of the national minimum wage in Kwara State. Following legislative backing by the National Assembly, the President has recently approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage.

“We welcome the development in Kwara State. But the law means more than just paying N70,000 to the lowest-ranking worker. It involves working out the maths on how this affects the take home for senior workers on different cadres.”

