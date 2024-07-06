No less than five states in Nigeria have declared Monday, July 8, as a public holiday for Hijrah 1446. The work-free day was to allow Muslims in their states to celebrate the Islamic new year, popularly referred to as Hijrah.

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, which is considered a significant event in Islamic history. The Hijrah calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with each month beginning on the new moon.

The Hijrah New Year is a time for reflection, introspection, and renewal for Muslims. It is an opportunity to seek forgiveness, make new resolutions, and strive for spiritual growth. Muslims around the world mark the occasion with prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. It is also a time to remember the struggles and sacrifices of the early Muslim community and to draw inspiration from their courage and perseverance.

The new year, Hijrah 1446, will commence on Sunday, July 7, the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Hijrah calendar. The governors who declared public holidays in their states announced Monday because Sunday is the usual work-free day in Nigeria.

Below is the list of states where workers will not work in honour of Hijrah 1446:

Adeleke of Osun declares a public holiday

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke declared Monday as a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year, Hijrah1446. The holiday will enable Muslims in the state to celebrate the occasion.

In a statement released by the Governor's office, Adeleke felicitated with the Muslim community in Osun State, urging them to use the occasion for reflection and prayer. He also called for unity and harmony among all residents of the state, regardless of their religious beliefs.

The Governor's declaration of a public holiday is seen as a gesture of goodwill towards the Muslim community in the state and is expected to be widely welcomed. During the holiday, government offices and schools are expected to remain closed, while the Muslim faithful will gather in mosques and prayer grounds to mark the occasion.

Seyi Makinde declares Monday as Hijrah holiday

Like his counterpart in Osun, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo also declared Monday a work-free day for the Hijrah celebration. The declaration recognizes the significant occasion in the Islamic calendar and enables Muslims in the state to celebrate and observe the holiday.

Governor Makinde, in a statement, felicitated with the Muslim community in Oyo State, urging them to use the occasion to pray for peace, prosperity, and unity in the state and country at large. He also called on all residents to continue to live in harmony and respect each other's beliefs and traditions.

