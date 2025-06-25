Super Eagles 1994 set has received the house allocations they were promised for winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia

The government of General Sani Abacha promised to hand apartment keys to the players after they defeated Zambia to win the title

Their legacies have been finally honoured as former striker Efan Ekoku received his allocation letter after 31 years

After three decades, the Federal Government of Nigeria has finally delivered on its promise to provide house allocations to the iconic 1994 Super Eagles squad that clinched the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

The Nigerian national team won their second continental title after defeating the Chipolopolo of Zambia in the final.

Upon their return to the country, the General Sani Abacha administration promised each member of the squad a house.

And after 31 years, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development announced that the heroes have received their allocations.

Among the beneficiaries is former striker Efan Ekoku, who received an allocation letter for a house in Abuja.

Represented by his niece, Lisa Jenifer Nwagbogun, at a modest ceremony, Ekoku’s award was presented by Pemi Temitope, director and head of Public Building and Housing Development, on behalf of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Temitope applauded the gesture as a testament to the government’s dedication to honouring the team’s patriotic service, which brought glory to the country more than three decades ago.

Nwagbogun expressed profound gratitude, saying, as per Punch:

“I’m deeply thankful to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Housing for keeping this long-standing promise to my uncle.

"It’s truly uplifting to see such integrity in action. This not only celebrates Efan Ekoku’s contribution but also renews trust in the power of kept promises."

Recall that in 2022, the then president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari, gave a go-ahead for the fulfilment of the 1994 pledge 28 years after it was made.

Housing units are now being distributed to team members across various states, with some, like Ekoku, receiving theirs in the capital, Abuja.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the gesture. Adekunle Clement Titcombe said on Facebook:

"Definitely, Nigerians will applaud their government if they do well, sentiments, tribalism and religious apart.. You do well on this one, we hope for more."

Jerome Uwanomhen added:

"One generation make promise another generation fulfill. Thanks to the federal government."

Sunday Odoh wrote:

"Maybe na that formal central bank governor's forfeited estate then come share for them oooo."

Adegbola Oyebamiji said:

"Good one. It will make serve the country patriotically."

Benjamin Lucky posited:

"Are all those players still alive?"

