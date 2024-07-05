AbdulRahman Abduleazaq has declared Monday as a work-free day for workers in the state

Ilorin, Kwara - Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has declared Monday, July 8, 2024, a public holiday to mark the beginning of the new Hijrah Year (Muharram) 1446.

The Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, made the announcement on Friday, June 5, in Ilorin, the state capital.

What is Muharram?

The Tribune reported that Muharram is the first lunar month in the Islamic calendar, and according to calculations, its first day falls on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Governor Abdulrazaq called for introspection and urged the Muslim community to uphold the values of tolerance, mutual respect, and justice.

He wished the community a blessed new Hijrah year and prayed for Allah's blessings and guidance.

Hijrah: Kebbi governor declares public holiday

This came after Nasir Idris, the governor of Kebbi state, announced a public holiday to mark the beginning of Muharram 1446AH, the Islamic calendar.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state commissioner for the establishment, Alhaji Auwal Manu-Dogondaji, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, on Friday, July 7.

Manu-Dogondaji congratulated Muslims on the new Islamic calendar and urged them to continue praying for peace, security, and prosperity in Kebbi and Nigeria.

Hijrah: Seyi Makinde declares public holiday

Governor Idris will be the second governor to declare Monday a public holiday in Nigeria to celebrate the advent of the Islamic New Year.

Earlier on Thursday, June 4, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state declared Monday as a public holiday to allow Muslims in the state to celebrate their new year at home.

