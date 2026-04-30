Content creator Mr Bishop has granted an interview to speak about his life with Clevy, a few months after her passing

The skit maker lost his wife in 2025 and had an emotional breakdown after what he discovered on her sickbed

Many were sympathetic after hearing what happened to his wife, as they prayed for him and his children

Nigerian skit maker Mr Bishop has shared what he discovered about his late wife, Clevy, during her sickbed period.

The content creator lost his wife in 2025 after a prolonged illness and has since been taking care of their three children alone.

Reactions as Mr Bishop opens up on late wife, shares heartbreaking revelation. Photo credit@mrhishop

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Daddy Freeze’s podcast, the skit maker revealed that he lost his wife to HIV/AIDS.

According to him, he never knew his wife was battling the disease, but only noticed that she often fell ill and was frequently on medication.

Mr Bishop shares more about late wife

In the viral video, Mr Bishop noted that when his wife’s illness started, he often tried to accompany her to the hospital, but she always refused, saying she could take care of herself.

However, when the illness persisted, he confronted her over suspected infidelity after noticing sores on her body.

He explained that his wife also accused him of infidelity and asked him to take a test, which he did, and it came out negative.

Mr Bishop shares how he met his wife

When asked why his wife kept the condition from him, he said he did not know and also alleged that her family may have been aware of her status but kept it from him.

Fans sympathise with Mr Bishop over late wife after heartbreaking revelation. Photo credit@mrbishop2

Source: Instagram

The skit maker added that when they were expecting their first child, his mother-in-law once showed up unannounced at his house. He said his mother-in-law also signed for a C-section for his wife at the hospital without his knowledge.

Mr Bishop said he sent his wife away, and both families had to intervene before they reconciled.

Mr Bishop on late wife's sickness

The content creator noted that before his wife’s death, he had travelled to Warri, where he owns a large farm. He said his wife later called him to say she had gone to Calabar so her family could take care of her in his absence, while she left their children in Lagos State.

It was while she was there that she called and confessed she had HIV/AIDS and advised him to take a comprehensive test, which he did, and it came out negative. He added that he also tested his children, and they are all negative.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Mr Bishop's interview

Here are comments below:

@keeping_up_with_kokojp reacted:

"This is a sad story, ..."She was likely taking her medication to ensure she wouldn't pass the virus to you or the children; that is something to be grateful for."

@keclara commented:

"This is a one‑sided story, and sadly she isn’t here to share her own truth. There likely wasn’t even an autopsy, so a lot of what’s being said is also one-sided. Whatever the case may be, this kind of story does not belong on the Internet, especially for the sake of her children, who will one day see it."

@popeyedsailorman_ shared:

"This man is clearly hurt but there are some information that should be taken to the grave for the sake of your children."

@ dr_okpos wrote:

"Clevyyyy I just dey come from travel. I no fit forget that lady,she really put laughter for our faces."

@gokecontinental said:

"It's so heartbreaking, I do follow there skit, lovely couple. All is well."

Ali Baba advises men about their wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that comedian Ali Baba had reacted to a post by some fans who narrated how some women left their jobs because of their husbands.

The fan had stated that the women earn more and their husbands feel insecure in their marriage, so the woman had to take up lesser-paying jobs.

Source: Legit.ng